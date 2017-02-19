Deaths in Laois - February 19, 2017

Edward Harrington - Roscommon and Laois

The death took place on Saturday, February 18 of Edward Harrington of Grangemore, Boyle, Roscommon, Laois and Meath.

Peacefully, in his 98th year, in the loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Beloved husband of the late Bridget Harrington and father to Oliver (Meath), Donal (Laois), Noel, Aidan and Francis (Roscommon); sadly missed by his daughter-in-laws, his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, brother (Terence), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.



Reposing at his residence from 3pm Sunday and Monday from 3pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving at 8.30pm on Monday evening. Funeral Mass at 1pm Tuesday with burial afterwards to Killaraght Old cemetery.





Josephine Sheehan - Dublin and The Heath

The death took place on Friday, February 17 of Josephine (Josie) O'Sheehan (née Dunne) of

The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin and formerly of The Heath, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Foxrock Nursing Home, following a short illness. Beloved wife of Ciaran and loving mother of Brian, Brendan, David, Siobhain, Colma and Sean. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband, children and their spouses and partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road (opposite UCD Flyover) on Monday from 10am, with family attendance from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock, followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18.



Ann Kelly - Borris-in-Ossory and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday February 17 of Ann (Nancy) Kelly (née Rafter) of Kyledelligh, Borris-in-Ossory, and Beladd Portlaoise.

Nancy, wife of the late Bill, in the care of the staff of Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving children, grandchildren, great granchildren, sisters, brother, relatives and friends

Reposing at the nursing home from 3pm on Saturday with prayers at 5.45pm. Removal at 6pm to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, arriving 6.45pm Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Joesph Dunne - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joey) Dunne of Emmett Tce., Mountmellick.

Husband of Sandra (nee Lawlor), Tullamore, Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters Lisa and Samantha and their partners Michael and Shane, his grandchildren Corey, T.J. and Michael, brothers, sisters, father in law Charlie Lawlor, Tullamore, brothers-in-law, sister- in-law, neighbours, relatives, his work colleagues in Standex and many friends.

Reposing in his home on Friday from 5pm and again on Saturday from 3pm untill recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Sunday in St. Joseph's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Joseph O'Toole - Shanahoe

The death took place on Thursday, February 16 of Joseph (Joe) O'Toole of Shanahoe.

Beloved husband of Anne, dearly loved father of Siobhan, John, Pamela and Grainne. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law Will and Stephen, adored grandchildren Liam, Ciaran, Ryan and Jamie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.45am to St Brigid's Church, Shanahoe, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Shanahoe.

Maureen Lynch - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Maureen Lynch (née Grehan) of No 1 Marian Court, Portlaoise.

Wife of the late Joseph and mother of Willie, Joe and Marie. Deeply regretted by her family, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday and Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Martin Scully - Ballyroan

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Martin Scully, formerly of The Rock, Ballyroan, and Limerick

Pre-deceased by his wife Brigid. Deeply regretted by loving daughter Bernadette, son Richard, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Michelle, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing was at his daughter's residence at Ralphsgrove, Ballyroan on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday at 7.15pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Michael O'Neill - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 15 of Michael O'Neill of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Emmett Terrace, Mountmellick.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday evening. Funeral prayers in the funeral home on Friday at 11am. Removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.