Deaths in Laois - February 25, 2017

Paddy Saunders - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, February 24 of Paddy Saunders of Dublin Rd, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Joan, and and grandad to the late Keeva. Loving father to Tony, Paul, Thomas and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his son Thomas’ (Mocky) residence at Borris Great (beside Ballard Nursing Home), on Saturday from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. On Sunday reposing from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church followed by interment in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Eileen Gosling - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday February 24 of Eileen Gosling (née Fahy) of 9. St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, predeceased by her husband John, daughter Bridie and grandson Neil, deeply regretted by her loving family Marie, Joy, Martina and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Tildy and Geraldine, brothers Micháel and Tony, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Saturday afternoon from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Fintan's cemetery Mountrath.

Ann Delaney - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, February 23 of Ann Delaney (née Conway) of Cappagh, Portlaoise, and formerly of Bishops Court, Straffan, Kildare.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and friends. Predeceased last year by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ruth and her partner John and her son Mark and his partner Fiona, grandchildren Alannah, Elisha and Kody, her brother Sean, (Allenwood), uncles and aunts, neices and nephews, relatives and many friends and her neighbours.

Reposing in her home from 5pm on Friday, recital of the rosary at 8pm. Family time on Saturday morning. Funeral arriving for 11am mass in St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin on Saturday morning. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Sean Delaney - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, February 22 of Sean Delaney of Esker Gate, Mountmellick and formerly of The Oak, Barnashrone, Mountmellick.

At the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of the late Nell, dear father of John (Publican, Mountmellick) and Elizabeth (Molloy) Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his son and daughter, sister Elizabeth McCarthy (Portlaoise), daughter-in-law Naomi, son-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends..

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home on Thursday from 4.30pm, removal at 5.50pm to St. Josephs Church, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, burial after in St. Josephs Cemetery.

Margaret McInerney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday, February 21 of Margaret (Peg) McInerney of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.

Deeply regretted by her family, John, William, Patrick, Bridget, Mary and Eileen, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, her brothers and sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Thursday evening from 4pm with removal at 5pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris In Ossory. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Abbeyleix. Funeral cortege from Borris In Ossory to Abbeyleix on Friday via Rathdowney and Durrow.

Adrian Dillon - Killeshin and Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, February 21 of Adrian Dillon of "St. Anthony’s", Killeshin, Ballickmoyler.

At home. Beloved son of Paul and the late Eileen. He will be sadly missed by his loving father, aunts, uncles, cousins and relatives.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow from 4pm on Thursday with Prayers at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patrick Delaney - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Patrick (Paddy) Delaney of Skeirke, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Alice, sisters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath this Tuesday evening from 7pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm this Tuesday evening. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Killasmeestia Cemetery.

Christopher McRedmond - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of Christopher (Christy) McRedmond of Old Forge Cresent, Mountrath and formerly of Knockanina, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Bernie and Sheila and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters Mary (Moore), Margaret (Boyhan), Michael, Sheila (Guidera), Kathleen (Mulhall), Bernadette, Frank, Chris and Donal, Aunt Madie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Wednesday evening from 4pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm on Wednesday evening. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

John O'Brien - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, February 20 of John O'Brien of "Drishane", Meelick, Portlaoise and late of Kenmare.

Ex Gardai Siochana. Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Philomena, and dearly loved father to Michael, Aileen, and Claire. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sister Maureen, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Niamh, Cian, Séan and Joe, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

John Bland - Ballyroan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of John Bland of Blandsfort, Ballyroan.

Beloved husband of Anna and much loved father of David and Peter. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan on Thursday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the family burial ground in Blandsfort.

Maureen Burgess - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Maureen Burgess (née Roche), originally of Ballylinan.

Wife of the late Bill Burgess. Peacefully. Deeply missed by her sons Niall, Ronan and Colm, daughter-in-law Marie, grand-children Hugh and Amy, nephews, nieces and many friends.

Reposing in the Chapel at Peamount Hospital from 3pm on Tuesday followed by removal to Pius X Church, Templeogue, to arrive for 5pm. Funeral Mass at St. Pius X Church will be celebrated at 10am Wednesday morning. Burial in Ballylinan Cemetery following prayers in St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

Christina Carey - Portarlington

The death has taken place of Christina (Teena) Carey (née O Callaghan) of Bracklone Street, Portarlington.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son George. Deeply regretted by her sons Tom and Dermot, daughters Mary, Joyce and Jacqueline, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 12 noon with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michaels Cemetery Portarlington.

Jackie Gleeson - Portarlington and Emo

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Jackie Gleeson of Link Road, Portarlington and formerly Morette, Emo.

Peacefully at her residence. Loving daughter of Margaret and the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Audrey, Denis, Michael, Georgina, Stephaine and Thomas, aunts, uncle, nieces ,nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother Denis's residence Garrymaddock Vicarstown on Monday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm.Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

Theresa Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, February 19 of Theresa Delaney of St Mary's Hospital, Baldoyle and late of Coolkerry, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sister Carmel and her brothers Patrick and Donal, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Tuesday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.