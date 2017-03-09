Deaths in Laois - March 9, 2017

James Horan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, March 7 of James (Jim) Horan of Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters Mary, Betty and Sean, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 6pm on Wednesday, Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Philomena Keyes - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, March 7 of Philomena (Phyl) Keyes (née Phillips) of 18 St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath.

Formally Lalor-Fitzpatrick. Peacefully, surrounded by her family, and in the care of staff of St. Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Predeceased by her son Alan. Deeply regretted by her husband Patrick (Paddy) sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath on Wednesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Noel McCartney - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, March 6 of Noel McCartney of Coolrain.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, following an illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by his wife Carmel, sons Alan and Barry, daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Annmarie, grandchildren Kathlyn, Kyle and Ella, brothers, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Phil, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening. Reposing at this home all day on Wednesday, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, for Requiem Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Alan Newth - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, March 6 of Alan Newth of 'Avoncilff', Mountrath, Rd., Portlaoise.

In the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Peacefully, with his family. Beloved husband of Anna. Deeply regretted by his family, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephew Nigel and wife Sue, relatives and friends.

Cremation will take place privately at Mount Jerome.

Ronald Kennedy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, March 4 of Ronald Kennedy of Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of Tullamore Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie (nee Sherlock), sisters, Joan and Ann Beryl, brothers-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 4 pm on Monday with removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Robert Bennett - Knockaroo

The death took place on Saturday, March 4 of Robert (Bob) Bennett of Knockaroo, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully in the care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Irwin), sadly missed by his sons Neil and Roger, daughters-in-law Shirley and Siobhán, grandchildren Matthew and Karyn, brother Erik, sister June (Powell), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Neil and Shirley's house (Knockaroo) on Monday from 6pm. Funeral service in St. Andrew's Church, Rathdowney, on Tuesday at 2.30pm followed by burial in Aghaboe Churchyard.

Frank Hynes - Laois and Carlow

The death took place on Friday, March 3 of Frank Hynes of Hollymount, Laois and Carlow.

In the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Former resident of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

Predeceased by his brother Joe and niece Lizzie. Sadly missed by his sister Mary, nephews Billy, Joe and Paul, niece Ruth, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle on Saturday. Removal Sunday afternoon to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen to arrive for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Rathoe Cemetery.