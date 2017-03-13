Deaths in Laois - March 13, 2017

Margaret O'Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 12 of Margaret O'Callaghan (née Lonergan) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and Clonmel.



At Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Tom, and dearly loved mother to Martin, T.J, Eamonn, and Margo. Deeply regretted by her family, sister-in-law, Bridie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousin, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home Portlaoise, from 6pm on Monday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in Ballyclerihan, Co. Tipperary at 2.30pm approximately.

Jack Dempsey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, Match 12 of Jack Dempsey of Tallaght and formerly Rathcoole, and Main St. Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St Vincents Private Hospital. John (Jack) beloved son of the late Sean and Sarah Dempsey. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Una O'Higgins, brother Ger, sisters Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, March 10 of Michael Lalor of Ballycarnan, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Peig and much loved father of Matthew, Rena, Esther, Geraldine, Rosemary and PJ. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 6pm with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 5.45pm to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's church Portlaoise for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery

Peter Daly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, March 10 of Peter Daly of High Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted by his son Peter-Paul and his daughter Ann-Marie, his beloved grandchildren Tara, Shane, Shannon, Ciara and Jessica, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Margaret Donoghue - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 9 of Margaret Donoghue (nee Phelan) of Market Square, Portlaoise.

In the care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel, and dearly loved mother to Sheila (Stack), Mary, Séan, Seamus and Catherine (Browne). Deeply regretted by her family, brother Jack, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Saturday with rosary at 8pm. Removal at 2pm on Sunday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 2.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Horan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, March 7 of James (Jim) Horan of Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters Mary, Betty and Sean, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 6pm on Wednesday, Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.