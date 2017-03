Deaths in Laois - March 16, 2017

Christina Walsh - Mountmellick & The Rock



The death occurred on March 15 of Christina Walsh (nee Lee), Knightstown, Mountmellick, formerly of The Rock, Mountmellick beloved wife of Tom.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Julann. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom and family Colette Deegan and her husband Tom, Martin and his wife Pauline, Paul and his wife Dolores, Siobhan Clinton and her husband Kevin (Ballymacrossan), Aidan and his partner Jenny, Lorraine O'Connor and her husband Peter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Peggy (UK), brother Paddy (The Rock, Mountmellick), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in her home from 3pm on St. Patrick's Day. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Paul's Church, Emo. Burial after in St Paul's adjoining church grounds.

Late PJ O'Neill - Portarlington & Dublin

The death has occurred of the late PJ O’Neill (Clarinda Park West, Dun Laoghaire and formerly of Portarlington. Died on March 15 suddenly at home, PJ (Paddy) dearly beloved husband and best friend of Sheila. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) this (Saturday) from 9am until 5pm and (Sunday) from 2pm until 4pm. Removal on Monday afternoon to the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W for 2pm service. No flowers please. House Private.





Jonathan McCowen - Portarlington

The death has occurred of Jonathan (Jon) McCowen Portarlington, Laois on Tuesday, March 14. Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Larchfield Park, Nursing Home, Naas.

Loving husband of the late Marie and dear brother of the Late Michael. Sadly missed by his loving sons Paul, Mark and Jonathan, daughter Louise, sister Betty, sister-in-law Margaret, daughters-in-law Maureen and Ladda, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Late of ESB.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 3pm until 9pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:10am, arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if Desired to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private on Saturday Please.



Andrew (Andy Joe) LEAHY - Abbeyleix, Kerry & Dublin

The death occurred on March 15 of Andrew (Andy Joe) Leahy Grallow Wood, Abbeyleix, Laois and formerly of Inch, Co Kerry and Dublin, suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Mary. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Reposing at his family home on Friday 17th March 2017 from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Roman Tomsia - Portarlington

The death has occurred of Roman Tomsia Crann Nua, Portarlington, Laois, Peacefully at St Vincents Hospital, Mountmellick on Tuesday, March 14. Sadly missed by his loving wife Aleksandra, sons Patryk and Jan, father, mother, brother, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Portarlington, on Saturday at 3pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington. Family Flowers Only Please, Donations if Desired to Laois Hospice.



Late Kathleen O'Neill - Kilkenny & Camross

The death has occurred on of Kathleen O'Neill (née Tobin) of 12 Upper New Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny formerly of Camross who died March 13 peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late Ned and much loved mother of Michael, Mary, Helen, Joan, Geraldine, Kay, Bernie and Eddie, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4 o'clock on Wednesday evening with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Thursday morning at 11.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.





Margaret Dunlea - Cork and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 12 of Margaret (Peggy) Dunlea (née Fitzpatrick) of St. Jospeh's Park, The Lough, Cork and formerly of Dysart, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Eddie. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, Martin, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fordes Funeral Home, South Gate Bridge. Removal on Monday at 7.45pm to Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Funeral on Tuesday after 12.30pm Requiem Mass to Lisgoold Cemetery.

Margaret O'Callaghan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, March 12 of Margaret O'Callaghan (née Lonergan) of Borris Road, Portlaoise and Clonmel.

At Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Tom, and dearly loved mother to Martin, T.J, Eamonn, and Margo. Deeply regretted by her family, sister-in-law, Bridie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, cousin, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home Portlaoise, from 6pm on Monday evening with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in Ballyclerihan, Co. Tipperary at 2.30pm approximately.

Jack Dempsey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, Match 12 of Jack Dempsey of Tallaght and formerly Rathcoole, and Main St. Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St Vincents Private Hospital. John (Jack) beloved son of the late Sean and Sarah Dempsey. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Una O'Higgins, brother Ger, sisters Ann and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Michael Lalor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, March 10 of Michael Lalor of Ballycarnan, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Peig and much loved father of Matthew, Rena, Esther, Geraldine, Rosemary and PJ. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 6pm with rosary recital at 9pm. Removal on Sunday at 5.45pm to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's church Portlaoise for 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's cemetery

Peter Daly - Rathdowney

The death took place on Friday, March 10 of Peter Daly of High Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Bridie. Deeply regretted by his son Peter-Paul and his daughter Ann-Marie, his beloved grandchildren Tara, Shane, Shannon, Ciara and Jessica, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Margaret Donoghue - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 9 of Margaret Donoghue (nee Phelan) of Market Square, Portlaoise.

In the care of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington, Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel, and dearly loved mother to Sheila (Stack), Mary, Séan, Seamus and Catherine (Browne). Deeply regretted by her family, brother Jack, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Saturday with rosary at 8pm. Removal at 2pm on Sunday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 2.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Horan - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, March 7 of James (Jim) Horan of Deerpark, Ballyfin.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother and sisters Mary, Betty and Sean, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick from 6pm on Wednesday, Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal at 7.45pm to St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin arriving at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Fintan's Cemetery.