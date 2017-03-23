Deaths in Laois - March 23, 2017

Frank Manning - Portlarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Frank Manning of Knightsbridge Nursing Home, Trim, Meath and formerly of Portarlington, and Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Una, father of Tony, Frank and Dave, a devoted grandfather of Andrew, Mark and Eve and great-grandfather of Robyn; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Thomas Byrne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 22 of Thomas (Tommy) Byrne of Ballybuggy, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his daughter Marcella. Deeply regretted by his wife Lizzy and his family Marie, James, Demelza, Martina, Millissa and Keith, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen and his brothers Sean and Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Mary Fennelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Mary Fennelly (née Ging) of Eyne, Portlaoise.

Peacefully with her family, in the care of the Management and staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Predeceased by her husband Dennis. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 7pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Martin Dooley - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, March 20 of Martin Dooley of The Glebe, Attanagh.

In his 87th year peacefully in the care of the Doctors, Nurses and the staff of St Fintan's Hospital Porlaoise surrounded by his nephews and nieces.

Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Lizzie Purcell, Sheila Mooney and recently deceased Breda McKelvey.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends, Rest in Peace.

His remains are repsoing at his nephew Donal McKelvey's residence, The Glebe, Donaghmore. Removal this Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am burial immediately afterwards in St Bridgets Cementary Ballinakill.

Patrick Lowry - Rathdowney

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Lowry Cappalinan, Rathdowney.

Died peacefully on March 17 in the presence of his family, Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breeda and his family Edward, Annette, Louise, Patricia and Breeda. Daughter-in-law Deirdre, sons-in-law Micheál, Pat and Andrew, his beloved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 4.30 with rosary at 6.30 followed by removal at 7 o'clock to the church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Bealady cemetery.

Nora Rohan - Abbeyleix & Ballyroan