Deaths in Laois - March 24, 2017

Joseph (Nixon) Shaw - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Joseph (Nixon) Shaw of 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington.



At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a short illness surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his daughter Ruth, son Garry, granddaughter Grace, grandson Ashley, siblings Tom, Dympna, Eileen, Ann, Jim, David and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law ,nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Patrick Mahon - Vicarstown

The death took place on Wednesday, March 22 of Patrick Mahon of Laurel Lodge, Vicarstown and formerly Logmore, Geashill.

Loving son of the late Patrick and Brigid Mahon and dear brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and Seamus, sisters Rose and Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Frank Manning - Portlarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Frank Manning of Knightsbridge Nursing Home, Trim, Meath and formerly of Portarlington, and Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Una, father of Tony, Frank and Dave, a devoted grandfather of Andrew, Mark and Eve and great-grandfather of Robyn; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Thomas Byrne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 22 of Thomas (Tommy) Byrne of Ballybuggy, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his daughter Marcella. Deeply regretted by his wife Lizzy and his family Marie, James, Demelza, Martina, Millissa and Keith, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen and his brothers Sean and Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Mary Fennelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Mary Fennelly (née Ging) of Eyne, Portlaoise.

Peacefully with her family, in the care of the Management and staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Predeceased by her husband Dennis. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 7pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Martin Dooley - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, March 20 of Martin Dooley of The Glebe, Attanagh.

In his 87th year peacefully in the care of the Doctors, Nurses and the staff of St Fintan's Hospital Porlaoise surrounded by his nephews and nieces.

Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Lizzie Purcell, Sheila Mooney and recently deceased Breda McKelvey.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends, Rest in Peace.

His remains are repsoing at his nephew Donal McKelvey's residence, The Glebe, Donaghmore. Removal this Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am burial immediately afterwards in St Bridgets Cementary Ballinakill.







