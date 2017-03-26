Deaths in Laois - March 26, 2017

Martin Bowe - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, March 25 of Martin Bowe of Moore Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (Moore Street) on Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1pm in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Bridie O'Brien - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Bridie O'Brien (née Delaney) of Ballinahown, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at her residence. Pre-deceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons Thomas, Martin, Kevin and Brendan, sisters, Sr. Dolores, Josie, Kathleen and Mary, brothers, Tom and Mick, Grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends.

Reposing at her residence all day Saturday. Removal from her residence on Saturday evening at 7.20pm arriving to St. Manman's Church Clonaslee for 8pm Mass. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.



Hugh Conroy - Rosenallis

The death took place on Friday, March 24 of Hugh Conroy of Drummond, Rosenallis.

Hugh (also known as Marey) died unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Edel.

Deeply regretted by his partner Olivia and family Hughie, Alan, Martina, Lorraine and Rebecca and his wife Betty, brothers Ollie and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 7pm on Saturday. Reposing in his home on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Brigid's Church. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Charlie O'Neill - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Charlie O'Neill of Old Knockmay Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Charlie, late of CIE, beloved husband of Bernie and and dearly loved father to Bridget, Charlie, Robert, Janet, Larry, John, and Tina. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Larry, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joe Carroll - Wexford and Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Joe Carroll of Halseyrath, Duncormick, Wexford and formerly Killanure, Mountrath.

Beloved husband of Teresa, father of Sean and Sinead and brother of Mariah (Lawlor). Deeply regretted by his family, son-in-law Liam, grandson Brogan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Removal on Sunday to St Peter's Church Ballymitty for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Nixon) Shaw - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, March 23 of Joseph (Nixon) Shaw of 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise after a short illness surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his daughter Ruth, son Garry, granddaughter Grace, grandson Ashley, siblings Tom, Dympna, Eileen, Ann, Jim, David and Aidan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law ,nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Patrick Mahon - Vicarstown

The death took place on Wednesday, March 22 of Patrick Mahon of Laurel Lodge, Vicarstown and formerly Logmore, Geashill.

Loving son of the late Patrick and Brigid Mahon and dear brother of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and Seamus, sisters Rose and Christina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in St Joseph's Church, Ballinagar on Saturday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Frank Manning - Portlarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Frank Manning of Knightsbridge Nursing Home, Trim, Meath and formerly of Portarlington, and Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Peacefully. Beloved husband of the late Una, father of Tony, Frank and Dave, a devoted grandfather of Andrew, Mark and Eve and great-grandfather of Robyn; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Mochta’s Church, Porterstown on Friday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery.

Thomas Byrne - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, March 22 of Thomas (Tommy) Byrne of Ballybuggy, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his daughter Marcella. Deeply regretted by his wife Lizzy and his family Marie, James, Demelza, Martina, Millissa and Keith, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen and his brothers Sean and Billy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Mary Fennelly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, March 21 of Mary Fennelly (née Ging) of Eyne, Portlaoise.

Peacefully with her family, in the care of the Management and staff of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Predeceased by her husband Dennis. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 7pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Martin Dooley - Attanagh

The death took place on Monday, March 20 of Martin Dooley of The Glebe, Attanagh.

In his 87th year peacefully in the care of the Doctors, Nurses and the staff of St Fintan's Hospital Porlaoise surrounded by his nephews and nieces.

Pre-deceased by his brother Paddy, sisters Mary, Lizzie Purcell, Sheila Mooney and recently deceased Breda McKelvey.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends, Rest in Peace.

His remains are repsoing at his nephew Donal McKelvey's residence, The Glebe, Donaghmore. Removal this Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption Ballyouskill arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11am burial immediately afterwards in St Bridgets Cementary Ballinakill.