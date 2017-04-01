Deaths in Laois - April 1, 2017

Bernadette Sheppard - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, March 31 of Bernadette (Bernie) Sheppard (née Ryan) of Erkina Lodge, Mill Road, Durrow.

Peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Christy, daughter Angela and grandson Christopher. Deeply regretted by her sons Declan, Michael and David, son-in-law Michael daughter-in-law Theresa, grandchildren Ciara, Karen, James and David, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home with Rosary this Friday night at 9pm. Also on Saturday from 2pm - 6pm with removal prayers at 6.15pm arriving at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow for 7pm Mass. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Michael Lewis - Portlaoise and Emo

The death took place on Thursday, March 30 of Michael Lewis of New Park, Portlaoise and formerly Morette Castle, Emo and Clontoura Ballyfin.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his brothers John and Paddy, Deeply regretted by his wife Mae, sister Maggie, brothers Bertie, Tommy, Jimmy, Phil, Joe and Walter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 6.30pm on Friday evening with Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 4.45pm to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving for 5.30pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Paul's New Cemetery, Emo.

Des Nolan - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Des Nolan of Congress Tce, Portarlington.

Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home Kildare. Deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, family Caroline, Oonagh, Niall and Lorraine, sister Peggy, brother Mossie, sons-in-law Joe, Michael and Gerry, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Siobhan, Katie, Saoirse, Orlaith, Colm, Gerry, Molly B.,extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Friday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requien Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.

Mary Doyle - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, March 28 of Mary (Molly) Doyle of Liscannor Rd., Cabra West and formerly of Boleybeg, Spink.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the Rowan Ward, Connolly Hospital. Predeceased by her late husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her sons John, Patrick and James, daughters Mary, Elizabeth and Anne, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey Bros., Funeral Home, 88A New Cabra Rd., on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West on Saturday at 9.25am for 9.30am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery (St. Patrick's).

Ned Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Ned Comerford of 2 Manor Lane, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home. Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret and family Eamonn, Sid, Ray, Brian, Robert, Keith and Carol, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home. Recital of the Rosary on Thursday at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick on Friday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. House private on Friday morning.

Christopher Hickey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Christopher (Kit) Hickey of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Passed away unexpectedly at Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved husband of the late Josephine. Deeply regretted by his family Christine, Eddie, Kevin, Mark and Joyce, grandson Jamie, granddaughters Saphrine and Sandra, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends and former work colleagues of Bord na Mona.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 8pm. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 4pm Removal at 5.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Melanie Rose Yates Barry - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, March 29 of Melanie Rose Yates Barry of 88 Kirwan Park, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital. Deeply regretted by Brian, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday from 6pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery

Peter Wallace - Ballinakill

The death took place on Tuesday, March 28 of Peter Wallace of Moate, Ballinakill.

Suddenly at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his brother, Jack, sister, Molly, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Wednesday and Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 2.30pm to St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Michael Walsh - Ballinakill

The death took place on Monday, March 27 of Michael (Maggie) Walsh of The Railway Gates, Brandra, Abbeyleix, Ballinakill.

Deeply regretted by his wife Dolores, son Trevor, daughter Orla, sisters Margaret and Alice, son-in-law Mick, grandsons Donnacha and Odhran, aunty Kathleen Hiney, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Ballinakill.