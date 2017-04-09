Deaths in Laois - April 9, 2017

Thomas O'Gorman - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Thomas O'Gorman of The Square, Rathdowney and Cuan Bhrìde, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital in the presence of his loving family. Thomas (Tommy), predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Babs, brother Jerry, sisters Daisy, Eva, Collette, Mona, Ursula and Gay.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Deirdre, Regina and Barbra, his brother Kevin, brothers in law, sisters in law, his beloved nephews and nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home (The Square) on Saturday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Gertrude Sothern - Dublin and Donaghmore

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Gertrude Sothern (formerly Alley) (née Finnamore) of Shankill, Dublin and late of Donaghmore, Rathdowney.

Peacefully in her 93rd year. In the loving care and dedication of the staff at the Dalkey Community Care Unit. Dear wife of the late William Isaac Sothern (dec. 1992) and Peter George Alley (dec. 1957).

Darling Mum to Gordon Sothern, Peter Alley, George Alley and Iris Johnston (nee Alley), loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by her brother Victor, relatives and friends.

Resting at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co. Wicklow tomorrow, Sunday, from 3pm until 5pm and Monday morning from 11.30am until removal at 1pm to St. Patrick's Church, Dalkey, for 2pm Funeral Service followed by committal Service in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W.

Joseph Treacy - Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, April 7 of Joseph Treacy of Ballyquaid, Ballybrophy.

Peacefully, in the care of the nurses and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Joseph (Joe), deeply regretted by his brother Fr. William (Seattle, U.S.A.), his nephews and nieces, Liam, John, Mairead, Marian, Anne, Conn, and Berni, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Saturday evening from 6.30pm with funeral prayers at 7.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Killasmeestia Church arriving at 8. 30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 3pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John McDarby - Graiguecullen and Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of John McDarby of Mount Clare Court, Graiguecullen and Newtown, Crettyard.

In the loving care of the matron and staff of Riverdale Nursing Home, Ballon. Deeply regretted by his son Desmond, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 6pm on Friday evening to conclude with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10.30am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Lorcan Fitzharris - Naas and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Lorcan Fitzharris of Mullacash Middle, Two Mile House, and formerly of Bennekerry, Carlow and Portlaoise.

Peacefully at his daughter's residence. Beloved husband of the late Agnes and father of Michael, Geraldine (Johnstone) and Paul. Sadly missed by his family, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Lily, brother Tommy, son-in-law Matthew, daughter-in-law Catriona, grandchildren Kelly, Jamie and Conor, Kelly's partner Ferg, great-grandchildren Isabella and Summer, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Geraldine's home in Mullacash on Saturday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Charlie Scully - Rosenallis

The death took place on Thursday, April 6 of Charlie Scully of Camira, Rosenallis.

Suddenly. Predeceased by his wife Ann. Deeply regretted by his son Cathal, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in his home from 8pm this evening and Friday evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Peggy Byrne - Sandymount and Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Patricia (Peggy) Byrne of Sandymount, Dublin and formerly of Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at TLC Santry and her grandnieces Emily and Aisling. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Edward and sister of the late Dick, Ned and Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at TLC Santry on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.

Margaret Oxley - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Margaret (Betty) Oxley (née Reid) of 27 Pinevilla, Portarlington, and late of Ballagh, Monasterevin.

At the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Noel, Margaret (Mathews), Harold, Emma (James), Caroline (Hayes), Avril (Condell), Sheila (Percy), Yvonne (Parr), brothers, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great- grand children, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Thursday with prayers at 10pm. Removal on Friday at 2pm arriving St. John's Church Monasterevin for service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St. Evin's cemetery, Monasterevin.

Mary O'Meara - Edenderry and Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, April 5 of Mary O'Meara (née Casey) of Kinnefad, Edenderry and Clonaslee.

In her 104th Year. Peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Margaret and John. Deeply regretted by her sons Gerry, Frank, Joe and Tim, daughters-in-law Mary, Sheila, Assumpta and Mairéad, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home at Kinnefad, Edenderry from 2pm on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry.