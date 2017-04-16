Deaths in Laois - April 16, 2017

Joe Flynn - Monasterevin and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Joe Flynn of Main Street, Monasterevin and formerly of Fisherstown. Unexpectedly.

Funeral arrangements will be announced on Monday.

Patrick Conway - Clough

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Patrick Conway of Garryduff, Clough and Leixlip.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Madge). Deeply regretted by his loving sons James and Gerald, sister, brothers, daughter in law Eilish, grandsons, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, very close relatives in Northern Ireland, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary on Monday eve at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Clough for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip at approx. 2pm to 2.30pm.

Patrick McHugh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Patrick McHugh of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Former employee of Bord Na Mona. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, sons Patrick and Damien, daughters Sharon, Karen, Elaine,and Shauna, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass.Burial afterwards in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Sr. Fintan Davis - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Sr. Fintan Davis of the Presentation Sisters, Shalom, Kilcock, Kildare and late of Ballybrittas.

At James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her beloved family, brothers Thomas and Noel, sister Kathleen King (New Ross), sisters in law June, Betty and Marie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her Presentation Sisters, Shalom staff and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Convent Chapel, Shalom on Sunday, April 16th, 2017 from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.

Brendan McNally - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Brendan McNally of Spa Street, Portarlington and formerly of Carrickmore County Tyrone.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving Dad of the late Brenda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Karen, Lynn and Anne, brother Johnny, sister Bridget, sons-in-law Andrew, David and Mick, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Easter Monday at 11.30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Thomas Flaherty - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, April 12 of Thomas Flaherty of 60 St Michael's Park, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest on Holy Thursday from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Good Friday at 10.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Bernadette Geraghty - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, April 12 of Bernadette Geraghty (née Collins) of Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly Mountmellick.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of James and mother of John, Lisa, Paula, Amiey and Anita. Sadly missed by her loving family, her 18 adored grandchildren and her brother Michael and sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm and all day Friday. Funeral Service at 10.30am on Saturday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Evelyn Mary Allen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Tuesday, April 11 of Evelyn Mary (Effie) Allen (née Carter) of Fordville, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in Navan Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Warren and mother of Charles, Ruth, June, Irene, Warren, Sandra, Dorene and Hilda. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty and Vera, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Hilda McEvoy, Aughmacart, Cullahill from 2pm to 9pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for 2pm Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Church Yard.

Frances Dodd - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, April 11 of Frances Dodd (née Goode) of Wolfe Tone Court, Mountmellick and formerly of Emmett Tce, Mountmellick and Kent UK.

Unexpectedly at home. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday evening from 8.30pm. Funeral prayers at 9.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to Newlands Cross Crematorium.