Deaths in Laois - April 18, 2017

John Byrne - Ballylinan

The death took place on Sunday, April 16 of John Byrne of Coolgarragh, Ballylinan.

Peacefully at The Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by his wife Betty and sister Maura. Deeply regretted by his son Sean, daughter Margaret, brothers Brendan and Martin, sister Hannah, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.45pm to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Killeen for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Flynn - Monasterevin and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Joe Flynn of Main Street, Monasterevin and formerly of Fisherstown. Unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of Marian and much loved father of Ashling and Niall. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Bill, Jimmy, Jack, Lar and Ned sisters, Teasie (Carroll) May (Tynan) and Nancy (Connell), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Main Street on Tuesday from 3pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin, at 11am with interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

Patrick Conway - Clough

The death took place on Saturday, April 15 of Patrick Conway of Garryduff, Clough and Leixlip.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Madge). Deeply regretted by his loving sons James and Gerald, sister, brothers, daughter in law Eilish, grandsons, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, very close relatives in Northern Ireland, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Sunday with Rosary on Monday eve at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Canice’s Church, Clough for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip at approx. 2pm to 2.30pm.

Patrick McHugh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Patrick McHugh of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Former employee of Bord Na Mona. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, sons Patrick and Damien, daughters Sharon, Karen, Elaine,and Shauna, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 11am Requiem Mass.Burial afterwards in St.Patrick's Cemetery.

Sr. Fintan Davis - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Sr. Fintan Davis of the Presentation Sisters, Shalom, Kilcock, Kildare and late of Ballybrittas.

At James Connolly Memorial Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brothers Johnny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her beloved family, brothers Thomas and Noel, sister Kathleen King (New Ross), sisters in law June, Betty and Marie, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, her Presentation Sisters, Shalom staff and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Convent Chapel, Shalom on Sunday, April 16th, 2017 from 2.30pm with prayers at 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in Convent Cemetery.

Brendan McNally - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, April 14 of Brendan McNally of Spa Street, Portarlington and formerly of Carrickmore County Tyrone.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Loving Dad of the late Brenda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Karen, Lynn and Anne, brother Johnny, sister Bridget, sons-in-law Andrew, David and Mick, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Saturday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at his residence on Sunday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Easter Monday at 11.30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.