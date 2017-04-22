Deaths in Laois - April 22, 2017

Patrick Connolly - Emo

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Patrick (Brendan) Connolly of 3 Killimy Road, Emo.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosie and family Patrick, Fiona, Micheal, Carmella and Donna, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sister Eileen Kirwan, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 8pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing in the funeral home on Sunday morning from 9.30am. Removal at 10.20am to St Paul's Church, Emo for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Paul's (New) Cemetery Emo.

Michael Dempsey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, April 22 of Michael Dempsey of Emmet Street, Mountmellick.

Died peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his family.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Michael Buggie - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, April 21of Michael (Rosie) Buggie of 8 Court Square, Stradbally.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and devoted husband to Martina. Cherished son of Brigid and the late Sean and much loved brother of Ann. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Friday, with recital of the Rosary at 8pm on Friday for family, and again on Saturday night at 8pm for family, friends and neighbours. Removal from his residence at 11.15am on Sunday to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Louis Harkin - Waterford and Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Louis Harkin of Dunmore Rd, Waterford City, and late of Portlaoise.

Retired Assistant Commissioner Gardai Siochána. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary (nee Guinane), sons Brian, Aidan and daughter Orlagh, daughter-in-law Tara, beloved grandchildren Rory and Dan, brothers Syd (Kilkenny), Eamonn (Kildare), sisters Delores (Fennell), Mabel (Quigley), aunts, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and Colleagues in Gardai Siochána.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 11am on Sunday morning with removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass also on Sunday. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Margaret Mulhall - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Friday, April 21 of Margaret (Madge) Mullhall (née McLoughlin) of Beechwood, Ballintougher, Ballybrittas.

Beloved wife of the late Pat and much loved mother of Rev'd James and Clare. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law Susanne, grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob and Hannah, brother Jim, sister-in-law, Olive, niece, Sharon, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Clare's house in Morette, Emo on Saturday from 5pm until 8pm and all day Sunday with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12noon in St. John's Church, Killenard. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jack Mockler - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, April 20 of Jack Mockler of Mooreville, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital. Jack, predeceased by his wife Madeline. Deeply regretted by his family Eileen, Madeline, Angela, Fiona, Tracey and Philip, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers Mick, Phil and Jim and his sisters Eileen, Tess and Frances, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 3pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney at 12 noon followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Annie Murphy - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, April 20 of Annie Murphy (née Dunne) of 21 Marian Hill, Portarlington.

Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Wife of the late Harry. Deeply regretted by her family Nancy, Tina, Joe and Seamus, sister Tessie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest on Monday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.