Deaths in Laois - April 26, 2017

Michael Collins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 25 of Michael Collins of "Subur" New Park, Portlaoise and late of Athlone.

In the care of the Staff of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Ex Gardai Siochana, Michael, beloved husband of Sally and dearly loved father to Ruth (Kavanagh) and Alan, and brother of recently deceased Tony (Athlone). Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren Gráinne, Niamh, Oran and Eabha, son-in-law Declan, sister Mary, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 2pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Gerry O'Connor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, April 25 of Gerry O'Connor of Station House, Portlaoise, and formerly Killorglin.

Retired Station Master Iarnrod Eireann, Portlaoise. Died in the devoted care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and dearly loved father to Emer, Eamon, Sinead, Margaret and Gerard. Cherished grandfather to Gemma, Steve, Peter, Gillian, Aideen, Darragh and the late Matthew and his loving great-grandchildren, Riley and Madelyn,. Brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, from 6.30pm on Wednesday, with rosary at 8.30pm.

On Thursday Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Mary Walsh - Rosenallis and Camross

The death took place on Monday, April 24 of Mary Walsh (née Lalor) of Clonaheen, Rosenallis and formerly of Northgrove, Camross.

Peacefully in the home of her son Fintan and his wife Teresa in Cloonagh, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband William and son John. Deeply regretted by her daughters, Mary, Bridget, and Margaret, son Fintan, daughter-in-law Teresa, sons-in-law John, Seamus and Patrick, grandchildren, brothers Fintan and Michael and her sister Lizzy Scully, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Fintan and Teresas' home from 3pm on Monday. Recital of the Rosary this evening at 9pm. Reposing again on Tuesday until removal at 6.20pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

William Dowling - Abbeyleix and Rathdowney

The death took place on Sunday, April 23 of William Dowling of Bridge Cottage, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix and formerly Harristown, Rathdowney and London).

Peacefully at his residence. William (Liam), predeceased by his brothers Donie and Eddie and his sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary-Anne (Creagh) and Lilly (O' Connor), his beloved neices and nephews, grand-neices, grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Bridge Cottage) this Monday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm and on Tuesday evening from 3pm with funeral prayers at 6pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Mick Keenan - Monasterevin

The death took place on Sunday, April 23 of Mick Keenan of Derrylea, Monasterevin.

Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Dolores, Ber, Geraldine, David and Dermot. Predeceased by his son Michael. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12pm on Monday and Tuesday with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Monasterevin. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.