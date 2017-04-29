Deaths in Laois - April 29, 2017

Joseph Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, April 29 of JOseph (Joe) Dempsey of Swan Road, Durrow.

Peacefully at his residence. Husband of the late Peggy and father of the late Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving children, Pauline, Margaret, Richard, Monica, Robert, Mary, Cecilia, Olivia and Tony, brother Dick, sister Monica, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren. nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 11am on Sunday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

John Keyes - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, April 29 of John Keyes of Knock, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Errill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzie, sons Brendan and Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, sister Sr. Canice, brother Billy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from his residence to St. Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Kathleen Paisley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, April 28 of Kathleen Paisley (née Doyle) of Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen, beloved wife of recently deceased husband Joe and loving mother to Brian, Joe, Pauline, Catherine, Maria, Jean and Fidelma.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter-in-law,, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, Rebecca, sisters-in-law, Peg, Mena, Betty and Nan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Sunday, with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 7pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Patrick Whelan - Portarlington

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pa) Whelan of

Deerpark, Portarlington.

Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Monday at 11.40am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery.

Rita Lawlor - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, April 26 of Rita Lawlor of 57 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise, Laois

Much loved mother of Terry, Lisa, Nicola, Derek, Keith and Ciara. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters and partners, sons and partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 2pm with rosary recital on Friday evening at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.