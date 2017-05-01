Deaths in Laois - May 1, 2017

Tony Bradford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of Tony Bradford of Emmet St, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

John Egan- Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of John Egan of 'Caragh House', Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, and formerly of Ballinakill and Attanagh.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family. John, dearly loved husband to Ann and loving father to Jennifer, Debra and Stella. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary and Joan, grandchildren Corey and Tamin, sons-in-law, Joe and Saleh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. On Wednesday, removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Elizabeth McEvoy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of Elizabeth (Beth) McEvoy (née Farrell) of 11 Sliabh Bloom Park, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at her residence.Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Winnie and Betty, sons Michael, Jimmy and Eamon, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Nodi and Nan, brother Paddy, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 7pm this Sunday evening and all day Monday with rosary on Monday night at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.

William Carter - Stradbally

The death took place on Friday, April 29 of William (Willie) Carter of Timogue House, Stradbally.

Peacefully, aged 94 years, in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Dearly beloved husband of Vera and devoted father of Richard, Hazel, David and Audrey. Sadly missed by his family, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Shirley and Yvonne, son-in-law Mervyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm until prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday at 3.30pm in St. Patrick's Church, Stradbally followed by burial in Timogue Cemetery.

Michael Dollard - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, April 29 of Michael Dollard of Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.

At Ballard Lodge Nursing Home. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late James and Mary Dollard. Deeply regretted by his sisters Ann, Betty, and Agnes, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Joseph Dempsey - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, April 29 of JOseph (Joe) Dempsey of Swan Road, Durrow.

Peacefully at his residence. Husband of the late Peggy and father of the late Joseph. Deeply regretted by his loving children, Pauline, Margaret, Richard, Monica, Robert, Mary, Cecilia, Olivia and Tony, brother Dick, sister Monica, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren. nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 11am on Sunday morning with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please.

John Keyes - Errill

The death took place on Saturday, April 29 of John Keyes of Knock, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Errill.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lizzie, sons Brendan and Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren, sister Sr. Canice, brother Billy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from his residence to St. Ronan's Church, Taughmaconnell for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.