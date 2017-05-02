Deaths in Laois - May 2, 2017

Margaret Fleming - The Swan

The death took place on Monday, May 1 of Margaret 'Peg' Fleming (née Griffin), The Swan House, The House, and formerly Castlegregory, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, at Drominin Nursing Home, Stradbally in her 96th year. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted by her family Mary, Lazerian, Jim, Padraig, Leo, Margaret, Anne, Sean, Brendan and Joseph, her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from on Monday evening. Removal on Tuesday evning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Wolfhill for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday afternoon at 1pm followed by burial in Clogh Cemetery.

Tom Irwin - Ballyroan

The death took place on Monday, May 1 of Tom Irwin of Ballyroan.



In the care of Droimnin Nursing Home Stradbally. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annie, son's Liam and John, daughter-in-law Kathleen, partner Seana, grandchildren Aine, Mary, and Willie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from Monday and from 12 noon on Tuesday with Rosary at 9.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery.

Claire O'Flanagan - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, April 30of Claire O'Flanagan (née Woods) of Cork Rd, Durrow.



Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of Ned and much loved mother of David and Orla. Adored grandmother of Gemma, Mille and Ted. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Mary, brothers John, Tom, Liam, Ger and Des, daughter-in-law Joanna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Nancy Rice - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of Nancy Rice of Cherrygrove, Portlaoise.



Loving mother to Wayne, Belinda, and Frank, and loving sister to John, Paul and Patrica.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Tony Bradford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of Tony Bradford of 19 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.



Died peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Former Direcror of 4 Aces Cash & Carry. Pre-deceeased by his father Bob and mother Phyllis. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, his son Robert, his daughter Fiona. His grandchildren Conor and Emily. His son in law Robert, and his son Roberts girlfriend Dominika, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing In Moloneys Funeral Home on Tuesday from 7pm - 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday morning from 11am with prayers at 12.30pm. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No Flowers please.

John Egan- Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, April 30 of John Egan of 'Caragh House', Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, and formerly of Ballinakill and Attanagh.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family. John, dearly loved husband to Ann and loving father to Jennifer, Debra and Stella. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers, Paddy and Michael, sisters Mary and Joan, grandchildren Corey and Tamin, sons-in-law, Joe and Saleh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Tuesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. On Wednesday, removal to SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.