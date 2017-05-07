Deaths in Laois - May 7, 2017

Julia Ann Bergin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, May 6 of Julia Ann (Shiela) Bergin of Ballyfin Rd, Portlaoise, and formerly Corbally, Abbeyleix.

Died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Ballard Nursing Home, Portlaoise.

Retired nursing staff Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Mourned by her sister Lil Foyle (Termonfeckin), nieces, nephews and extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in The Chapel of Rest at The Regional Hospital Portlaoise from 7pm on Sunday. Recital of the rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Monday at 9.20am to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial after in Church of The Most Holy Rosary graveyard, Abbeyleix.

Michael Fitzpatrick- Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, May 6 of Michael Fitzpatrick of Tubberboe Upper, Durrow.

Peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Husband of the late Peg. Deeply regretted by his loving children, Mary, Larry, Sr Lilly, Sheila, Kay, Tim, Michael, and Margaret, sister Julia, sister in law Kitty, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Sunday afternoon with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers at 7pm on Monday evening, followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard Malone - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 4 of Richard (Dick) Malone of Carlow Road, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the care of his family, beloved husband of the late Anne and loving father of Ronan, Declan, Damien and Marion. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his brothers, sister, daughter -in-law Caroline and partners of his children Shannon, Emma and Graham, grandchildren Oisin ,Ben and Eoghan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Geraldine Killeen - Dublin and Coolrain

The death took place on Tuesday, May 2 of Geraldine Killeen (née Sheeran) of Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly of Coolrain.

Peacefully, at home after a short illness surrounded by her children David, Sinead, Grainne, Deirdre and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Aoibhe, Lia Rose and Amber, siblings; twin brother Gerard, Ray, Jacqueline, Frances, Therese, John and Mark, sons-in-law and extended family.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm until 6pm for family and close friends. A Celebration of Geraldine’s Life will take place on Friday in the Glasnevin Crematorium Chapel at 2.30pm.