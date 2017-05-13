Deaths in Laois - May 13, 2017

Anne Cadogan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of Anne Cadogan (née Christal) of Colliers Lane, Portlaoise and also Gaeltacht Park, Whitehall and Lorcan Grove, Santry.

Peacefully at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Anne, beloved wife of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Mel and John-Brendan, brother, daughter in law Sonja, grandchildren, Meg, Deirdre, Finna, Merijn, Aoife and Donagh, and great grandchild Molly, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise for 10am requiem Mass. Cremation will follow in Newlands Crematorium.

James Kane - Attanagh

The death took place on Friday, May 12 of James (Jimmy) Kane of Ballinalacken, Attanagh.

Peacefully in Castlecomer District Hospital. Loving husband of the late Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Martin, John, Michael, Patrick, Kieran, Marie, Eileen, Ann, Sheila, and Breda, sisters Betty, Mary and Bridie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday evening at 5.30pm followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyragget. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Saint Finian's Cemetery, Ballyragget.

Br. Jerome Cooper - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of Br. Jerome Cooper of De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown, Portlaoise and formerly of Valentia Island, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, in Miguel House. Deeply regretted by his brothers Frank and Brendan, his sister Derarca, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, his confreres and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Saturday. Funeral Liturgy and Mass on Sunday at 2pm in Castletown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Anne O'Brien - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of Anne O'Brien (née Doyle) of Killamuck, Abbeyleix and Bunclody, Wexford

Peacefully, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Kevin, dearly loved mother to Stephen, David, Paul and Fiona and sister to John. Deeply regretted by her grandchildren Ellen, Conan, Grace, Hope and Luke, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law ,nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 4pm until Rosary at 7pm. Removal at 2.30pm on Saturday to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 3pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Moira Dowling - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of of Moira Dowling (née Loughman) Borris Rd, Portlaoise



Peacefully, surrounded by her family. In the devoted care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home. Moire, beloved wife of the late Ger. Dearly loved mother to Vincent, Mary, Ger and Des. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law, Noeleen and Sharon and partner Joyce. Grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 3pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



David Wellwood - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, May 11 of David Wellwood of Noremount House, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, followed by a long illness bravely borne. Dearly loved husband of Audrey and adoring father of Andrea (Culbert) and April (Knox). Devoted brother of Olive (Thorpe). Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Alyssa, James, Lily, Alex and Georgia, sons-in-law Mervyn and Kristin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 11am until Prayers at 8pm. Funeral service on Saturday at 3pm in St Michael's And All Angels Church, Abbeyleix followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.