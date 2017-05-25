Deaths in Laois - May 25, 2017

Joseph Malone - Killeigh and Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, May 23 of Joseph (Joe) Malone of Moneyquid, Killeigh and Ballylinan.

In the care of the staff of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, surrounded by his loving family. Joe will be sadly missed by Anne, their sons Séamus and Páraic and daughter Áine; daughter-in-law Patty; adoring grandsons Donagh, Séan and Niall; his brothers and sisters Richard (Athy), James (Ballylinan), Anne (O'Keeffe, Portlaoise), Bridie (Teehan, Ballaghmore), Mary (Ryan, Bray), and Patricia (Brennan, Templemore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Friday for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Arles cemetery, arriving at approximately 5pm.



Richard Delahunty - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Richard Delahunty of Newtown, Durrow and Chesham, England.

Suddenly, predeceased by his daughter Ruth, deeply regretted by his sons Richard and Rory, daughter Collette, their mother Breda, his heart broken mother Theresa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Newtown) from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery.

Bernie Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, May 21 of Bernie Conroy of Derryguile, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Martin, daughter Suzanne and partner Jason and grandson Jake. Her sisters Ann, Ciss, Joan, Carmel, Nuala, Noreen Therese, Claire, Loreto and Rose, brothers Aidan, Tommy and Damien. Godchildren Aishling, Bronagh and Gary, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, Auntie Joan, cousins, relatives and numerous friends.

Bernie will repose in her home from 4pm on Monday. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family time in her home on Tuesday morning. No black clothing, bright colours please.

Fr. Patrick Kenny - Durrow

The death occurred on Saturday, April 15 of Fr. Patrick (Paddy) Kenny of Ballykealy, Durrow.

Of Eastbourne England. A former De La Salle brother, deeply regretted by his devoted house keeper Doris, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Tighearnach's Church Cullohill Wednesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Durrow cemetery.