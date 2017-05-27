Deaths in Laois - May 27, 2017

Patrick Coffey - Dublin

The death took place on Friday, May 26 of Patrick (Paddy) Coffey of Barnhill, Durrow.

Peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, following a period of loving care by the nurses and staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen and father of the late Kathleen and Martin; deeply regretted by his loving children Jim and Marie, brother Martin, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace



Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Saturday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Sunday evening at 7.30pm followed by removal to Holy Trinity Church, Durrow. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Norah Madigan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 24 of Norah Madigan (née O'Dowd) of Portlaoise and Baltimore, Sligo

Peacefullly at Droimnin Nursing Home, late of Sue Ryder, Portlaoise. Nora beloved wife of John, deeply regretted by her loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home on Saturday at 3pm with recital of rosary at 3pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.30am to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise for Requim Mass at 12.30pm Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Joseph Malone - Killeigh and Ballylinan

The death took place on Tuesday, May 23 of Joseph (Joe) Malone of Moneyquid, Killeigh and Ballylinan.

In the care of the staff of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara, surrounded by his loving family. Joe will be sadly missed by Anne, their sons Séamus and Páraic and daughter Áine; daughter-in-law Patty; adoring grandsons Donagh, Séan and Niall; his brothers and sisters Richard (Athy), James (Ballylinan), Anne (O'Keeffe, Portlaoise), Bridie (Teehan, Ballaghmore), Mary (Ryan, Bray), and Patricia (Brennan, Templemore), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh on Friday for Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Arles cemetery, arriving at approximately 5pm.

Richard Delahunty - Durrow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 16 of Richard Delahunty of Newtown, Durrow and Chesham, England.

Suddenly, predeceased by his daughter Ruth, deeply regretted by his sons Richard and Rory, daughter Collette, their mother Breda, his heart broken mother Theresa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Newtown) from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 9pm. Removal to St. Tighearnach’s Church, Cullohill, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Durrow Cemetery.

Fr. Patrick Kenny - Durrow

The death occurred on Saturday, April 15 of Fr. Patrick (Paddy) Kenny of Ballykealy, Durrow.

Of Eastbourne England. A former De La Salle brother, deeply regretted by his devoted house keeper Doris, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Tighearnach's Church Cullohill Wednesday evening at 7pm. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Durrow cemetery.