Deaths in Laois - June 4, 2017

Late Ellen Redmond, Dublin & Stradbally

The death has occurred of Ellen Redmond (née Dillon) 102 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin / Stradbally, Laois on Saturday, June 3.



Formerly Charter Road, Stradbally, Co. Laois. Ellen passed away peacefully at Saint Francis Hospice, Station Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, surrounded by her family.

Ellen will be deeply regretted by her husband John and her sons and daughters Breda Farrell (New Jersey) Betty Redmond (Stradbally) Mary Lawlor (Stradbally) Dora Moore (Stradbally) John Redmond (Portlaoise) Margaret Redmond ( Navan) Liam Redmond (Portlaoise) Elaine Redmond (Dublin).

Predeceased by her grandson Finn, brothers Tony, Paddy, Joe, Billy and Johnny. Sadly missed by her brothers Dick, Shamey, Stephan and Dermot, sisters Mary (Laffan) Betty, Margaret (Byrne) and Sheila (Kelly), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son-in-law and daughter Mary and Martin Lawlor's residence, Athy Road, Stradbally, from 2 o'clock on Sunday 4th until removal at 10.15 o'clock on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass.

Cremation to follow afterwards. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Saint Francis Hospice, Station Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Donation box will be in the church. Recital of Rosary on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night at 8 o clock.

Daryl Dargan, Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Daryl Dargan, Lakeglen, Portlaoise, on May 22, unexpectedly in Portugal. Loving son to Benny and Eileen and dear brother to Lee, Stuart, and Jade.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, heartbroken partner Linda, grandparents Kate and Tom Dargan and Alo McEvoy, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6.30 pm on Sunday evening, with rosary at 8 pm. Prayers at his residence on Monday morning followed by removal to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.





Lilly Slevin - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, May 31 of Lilly Slevin (née O Loughlin) of Corrig, Portarlington, and formerly Kill, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Dick (Richard). Deeply regretted by her family Christy, Nuala, Joe, Richard, Deirdre and Dan. Sisters Bridget (Farrell), Phil (Duggan), Ann (O'Neill) and brother Eddie. Predeceased by her brother Jim and sister Mary Nolan. Loving grandmother to Ricky, Matt, Joanne, Christopher, Laura, Sarah, Tommy, Richie, Anthony and Katie. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-laws, partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son's residence, Mount Henry from 4pm on Thursday until removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 7.30pm prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Recital of Rosary on Thursday evening at 8pm.

Ned Duff - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of Ned Duff of Coolnacart, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully after a short illness, son of the late Fintan and Mary, sadly missed by his brothers Mick (Dublin), Jim (London), sisters Ann McGuinness (Dublin), Nora Carroll (Abbeyleix), sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Séan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Edward Sydes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 31 of Edward (Ned) Sydes of Marian Avenue, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Son of the late James and Annie Sydes. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Frank, sisters Betty, Nancy and Stella, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 7pm on Thursday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Connolly - Portlaoise and Carlow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Connolly of 62 Broomville, Dublin Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Killeshin, Carlow.

Peacefully at Tullamore, Regional Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary, beloved father of Denise and the late Damien and adored grandfather of Mathew, Fionn and Keon.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren, son-law Sean, brothers John (Boston) and Paddy, sisters Maureen and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



James Shortall - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Shortall of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois and formerly of Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St.Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick surrounded by his loving family. Retired Bord na Mona employee). Deeply regretted by his family, Bernadette, Mick, Marie, Georgina, Martin, Paul, Linda and Patricia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law George, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Wynne Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 29 of Wynne Brennan (née Phelan) of Rockview, Portlaoise.

Late of Treasures, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Winifred (Wynne) beloved wife of the late Seamus, and dearly loved mother to Rachel. Adoring grandmother to Seamus Jnr. Deeply regretted by her family. Partner Der, son-in-law Hugh, sisters Mai Conroy, Nora Cahill and Chris Cass. Brothers-in-law Gerry, Joe and Charlie, sisters-in-law, Treasa and Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joseph Phelan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, May 28 of Joseph (Joe) Phelan of Old Borris, Castletown.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Son of the late Bab (nee O'Riordan) and Jack. Deeply regretted by his son John Peter, aunts Sis, Lil and Mary, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Tuesday evening, from 5pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.







