Deaths in Laois - June 9, 2017

Ger Dunne, Ballacolla & Portlaoise

The death occurred on Thursday, June 8 of Patrick Ger (P.G.) Dunne, Braccas, Ballacolla, Co Laois formerly of Borris Little, Portlaoise, at his residence in the loving care of his family & friends.

Ger, retired Prison Staff, beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Edwin, Ainsley, Caroline, Aishling and Darren.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Colin, Jimmy, Andy, Tom, Declan and Frank, sisters Laura, Barbra, Geraldine and Cora.

Also missed by daughters-in-law Donna and Margaret, mother-in-law Margaret (Peg), grandchildren Mia, Sorcha, Charlie and Harry. Regretted also by brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 5pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 2pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise for 3pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

No flowers please, by family request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.



Tommy Fleming, The Swan

The death has occurred of the late Tommy Fleming, 7 The Swan, Wolfhill on Thursday, June 8.



Deeply regretted by his loving parents Andy and Bridgid, brothers Timothy and Andrew, sister Marcella, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, 9th June with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.

Mary Bergin, Portlaoise



The death has taken place of the late Mary (Molly) Bergin (nee Lawlor) St Brigid's Place, Portlaoise who died on June 8 peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Chris and dearly loved mother to Jimmy, Mary and Martina. Molly is deeply regretted by her loving family, brother-in-law Dick Staplelton, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Pat Fogarty, grandchildren Mark, Paul, David, Emmet, Sarah, Helen and Heather, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6.30 pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.





Margaret Muldowney, Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Margaret Muldowney, 17 Dr Murphy Place, Portlaoise, in the loving care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally.

Predeceased by her sister Philomena and brother Tim. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Teresa, Majorie and Susan,her brothers John and Robert, her many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home on Thursday from 4pm followed by removal at 5.15pm to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise to arrive at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Human Life International.



Philomena O'Connor, Mountrath



The death occurred of Philomena Phyllis O'Connor, 51 Kiln Lane, Mountrath, Co. Laois on June 7 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her late husband Thomas, and son Thomas, Phyllis is sadly missed by her sons Michael and Joseph, daughters Mary, Patricia, and Nicola, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Annie (Hill), and Patsy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, from 8pm on Thursday evening, with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to St Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by Burial in st. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Sheila McDonough Dublin & Aughaterry, Co Laois

The death occurred of Sheila McDonough (née Murray), Rathgar, Dublin & Laois on June 5 in her 92nd year (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Padre Pio Nursing Home, Clondalkin.

Beloved wife of the late Adrian. Sadly missed by her sister Stella, brothers Willie and Andrew, her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand, on Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.00 am. in the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar, followed by burial at Cruagh Cemetery, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin.



Dick Hudson, Portarlington

The death occurred of Dick Hudson, Avondale, Portarlington / Dublin on Sunday June 4.



Dick died suddenly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving wife Madeline, family Stephen, Helen and Louise, his very much loved grandchildren Alice, Tom, Anna, Andrew, Liam, Eamon, Aoife, Orla and Shane, brother John, sons in law Jeff and Keith, daughter in law Olivia, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 6:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11:30am arriving at St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery Portarlington. House private on Wednesday morning Please.

Family flowers only please.





Late Moira Carroll, Portarlington

The death has occurred of Moira Carroll, St Michael's Park, Portarlington, Laois.

Moira died peacefully at Naas Hospital on Sunday, June 4. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Monday from 7:30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9:20am arriving St. Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at a 10am. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to the Retired Priests Fund.

Late Eileen Higgins, Coolrain

The death has occurred of Eileen Higgins (née O'Mahony , (Culleton), Windsor, Coolrain, Co Laois.



Eileen Higgins died suddenly on Sunday, June 4 at her home. Loving wife of the Late Padraic and much loved mother of Pierce, Brendan, Sinead, Denise and Criona, loving nana to her beautiful grandchildren.

Deeply missed by her brothers and sisters Chris, Tom, Denis, Veronica and Siobhan, daughters in law Ann and Helen, sons in law Ed and Zen, sisters in law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle on friends.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal this Wednesday morning June 7th. at 11.30am to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

Kathleen Hiney, Ballinakill & Mountrath

The death has occurred of Kathleen Hiney (née Phelan) Church St, Ballinakill / Mountrath.



Kathleen died on Monday, June 5 after a short ilness at her residence and was predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her daughter Marie, son-in-law Tony, grandaughter Lauren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Durrow Cemetery, Co. Laois.

House private on Wednesday morning please.



James Holden, Portarlington

The death has occurred on Sunday, June 4 of James (Jim) Holden, 68 Lough Gate, Portarlington, Co. Laois and formerly Killeen, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

Jim died peacefully in St. James' Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, daughters Johanna and Tina, sons James and Joseph, brothers Larry, P.J. and his sisters Sarah and MaryAnn.

Removal to Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, Co. Kilkenny to arrive at 7pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass as 11am on Wednesday morning in Duiske Abbey. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Graignamanagh.

House private during funeral period.

Ellen Redmond, Dublin & Stradbally

The death has occurred of Ellen Redmond (née Dillon) 102 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin / Stradbally, Laois on Saturday, June 3.



Formerly Charter Road, Stradbally, Co. Laois. Ellen passed away peacefully at Saint Francis Hospice, Station Road, Raheny, Dublin 5, surrounded by her family.

Ellen will be deeply regretted by her husband John and her sons and daughters Breda Farrell (New Jersey) Betty Redmond (Stradbally) Mary Lawlor (Stradbally) Dora Moore (Stradbally) John Redmond (Portlaoise) Margaret Redmond ( Navan) Liam Redmond (Portlaoise) Elaine Redmond (Dublin).

Predeceased by her grandson Finn, brothers Tony, Paddy, Joe, Billy and Johnny. Sadly missed by her brothers Dick, Shamey, Stephan and Dermot, sisters Mary (Laffan) Betty, Margaret (Byrne) and Sheila (Kelly), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son-in-law and daughter Mary and Martin Lawlor's residence, Athy Road, Stradbally, from 2 o'clock on Sunday 4th until removal at 10.15 o'clock on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally, for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass.

Cremation to follow afterwards. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Saint Francis Hospice, Station Road, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Donation box will be in the church. Recital of Rosary on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night at 8 o clock.

Daryl Dargan, Portlaoise

The death has occurred of Daryl Dargan, Lakeglen, Portlaoise, on May 22, unexpectedly in Portugal. Loving son to Benny and Eileen and dear brother to Lee, Stuart, and Jade.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, heartbroken partner Linda, grandparents Kate and Tom Dargan and Alo McEvoy, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home from 6.30 pm on Sunday evening, with rosary at 8 pm. Prayers at his residence on Monday morning followed by removal to Ss Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Ss Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.





Lilly Slevin - Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, May 31 of Lilly Slevin (née O Loughlin) of Corrig, Portarlington, and formerly Kill, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Dick (Richard). Deeply regretted by her family Christy, Nuala, Joe, Richard, Deirdre and Dan. Sisters Bridget (Farrell), Phil (Duggan), Ann (O'Neill) and brother Eddie. Predeceased by her brother Jim and sister Mary Nolan. Loving grandmother to Ricky, Matt, Joanne, Christopher, Laura, Sarah, Tommy, Richie, Anthony and Katie. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-laws, partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her son's residence, Mount Henry from 4pm on Thursday until removal on Friday evening at 6.45pm to arrive at Saint John's Church, Killenard for 7.30pm prayers. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Recital of Rosary on Thursday evening at 8pm.

Ned Duff - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of Ned Duff of Coolnacart, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Peacefully after a short illness, son of the late Fintan and Mary, sadly missed by his brothers Mick (Dublin), Jim (London), sisters Ann McGuinness (Dublin), Nora Carroll (Abbeyleix), sister-in-law Maura, brother-in-law Séan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Edward Sydes - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, May 31 of Edward (Ned) Sydes of Marian Avenue, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Son of the late James and Annie Sydes. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Frank, sisters Betty, Nancy and Stella, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 7pm on Thursday evening with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

James Connolly - Portlaoise and Carlow

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Connolly of 62 Broomville, Dublin Road, Portlaoise and formerly of Killeshin, Carlow.

Peacefully at Tullamore, Regional Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary, beloved father of Denise and the late Damien and adored grandfather of Mathew, Fionn and Keon.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, grandchildren, son-law Sean, brothers John (Boston) and Paddy, sisters Maureen and Bridie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Carlow, from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday at 11am to The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



James Shortall - Mountmellick and Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, May 30 of James (Jim) Shortall of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, Laois and formerly of Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St.Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick surrounded by his loving family. Retired Bord na Mona employee). Deeply regretted by his family, Bernadette, Mick, Marie, Georgina, Martin, Paul, Linda and Patricia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law George, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Thursday from 7pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers in the Funeral Home on Friday at 11am. Removal at 11.50am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Wynne Brennan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, May 29 of Wynne Brennan (née Phelan) of Rockview, Portlaoise.

Late of Treasures, Portlaoise. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Winifred (Wynne) beloved wife of the late Seamus, and dearly loved mother to Rachel. Adoring grandmother to Seamus Jnr. Deeply regretted by her family. Partner Der, son-in-law Hugh, sisters Mai Conroy, Nora Cahill and Chris Cass. Brothers-in-law Gerry, Joe and Charlie, sisters-in-law, Treasa and Vera, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Wednesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Joseph Phelan - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, May 28 of Joseph (Joe) Phelan of Old Borris, Castletown.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Son of the late Bab (nee O'Riordan) and Jack. Deeply regretted by his son John Peter, aunts Sis, Lil and Mary, extended family, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Tuesday evening, from 5pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.







