Deaths in Laois - June 18, 2017

Andy Culliton - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Andy Culliton of Rearybeag, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his family, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Maura Roche - Kilkenny and Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, June 16 of Maura Roche (née Byrne) of "Casa Rio", Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny and late of Ballacolla.

At her residence. She is mourned by her husband Anthony (Tony), her children Eimear, Colum and Ciaran, sisters Gay, Sheila and Monica, brothers John, Michael and Declan and Claire O'Sullivan (Colum's girlfriend), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and former Teacher colleagues in St. Stephen's De La Salle Primary School, Waterford.

Maura will repose at her residence from 3pm on Sunday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Brendan, Stoneyford to the adjoining cemetery.

Brigid Tynan - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Friday, June 16 of Brigid (Breda) Tynan (née O'Byrne) of Rockview House, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin. Predeceased by her husband John Joe and grandson Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John, Dick, Patrick, Martin and Brendan, brother Fr. Patrick O'Byrne P.E. Daingean, Co. Offaly, sister Agatha (Cooney) Birr, daughters in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Saturday evening from 4pm with rosary in the house at 8pmand on Sunday evening from 4pm with rosary in the house at 9pm. Removal this Monday morning, 19th June, at 11.35am to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in Aghaboe Cemetery.

Judy Walsh - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, June 15 of Judy (Julia) Walsh (née Shanley) of Loughteague, Stradbally and Sallins, Kildare.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the Blackrock Clinic, Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband Pat, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm on Friday with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing Saturday morning at 12 noon until 6.30pm. Family time thereafter. Removal at 7.15pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Cross, Ratheniska for 8pm prayers. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon with interment in adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Cantwell - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 14 of Margaret (Peggy) Cantwell of Church Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Margaret (Peggy) deeply regretted by her daughter Ann-Marie and son Philip, her grandchildren Anthony and Adam, her brother Tony, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.