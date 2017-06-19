Deaths in Laois - June 19, 2017

Seamus Connolly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 18 of Seamus Connolly of Ash Grove, Mountmellick, and formerly of The Leap, Coolderry.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughters Anne O'Connor, Grainne Molloy, Emer McEvoy and sons Joe, Brendan, Aidan and Diarmuid, sisters Chrissie Cannon (Australia) Patricia Power (Birr) Margie Carey (Riverstown) Olive Duncan (Tullamore) and Carmel Connolly (Birr) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Jack Mathews - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 17 of Jack Mathews of Portarlington.



In Portlaoise Hospital, following many years of care in Oakdale Nursing Home. Loved and loving husband of the late Hazel, brother of the late Ron, much loved Dad of Gary and Sandra, grandad of Jean and Jamie, father-in-law of Maeve. Sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home, Porarlington on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Service at 2.30pm on Tuesday in St. Paul's Church, Portarlington with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Andy Culliton - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Andy Culliton of Rearybeag, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his family, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Maura Roche - Kilkenny and Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, June 16 of Maura Roche (née Byrne) of "Casa Rio", Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny and late of Ballacolla.



At her residence. She is mourned by her husband Anthony (Tony), her children Eimear, Colum and Ciaran, sisters Gay, Sheila and Monica, brothers John, Michael and Declan and Claire O'Sullivan (Colum's girlfriend), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and former Teacher colleagues in St. Stephen's De La Salle Primary School, Waterford.

Maura will repose at her residence from 3pm on Sunday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Brendan, Stoneyford to the adjoining cemetery.