Deaths in Laois - June 20, 2017

Lena McCann, Garoon, Mountmellick



The death occurred on Monday, June 19 of Lena McCann (née Graham), of Garoon, Mountmellick, peacefully in the loving care of her husband Michael and her sister Stella, and her husband Michael Delaney in Stella and Michael's home in Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Lena reposes in the home of Stella and Michael, Wolfe Tone Street, from 2pm this Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday aii day. Removal at 6.20pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.





Paddy Culleton, Portlaoise & Ballyfin

The death took place on June 19 of Paddy Culleton, Pallas Big, Portlaoise and late of Clonagown, Ballyfin peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Paddy, loving husband and best friend of heartbroken Bonny. Dearly loved dad to Séan and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother John, sister Agnus, daughters-in-law Magurite and Fiona, grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew and Eve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6 pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin for 11 am Requiem Mass on Wednesday.

Interment afterwards in Ballyfin Cemetery.





Seamus Connolly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 18 of Seamus Connolly of Ash Grove, Mountmellick, and formerly of The Leap, Coolderry.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughters Anne O'Connor, Grainne Molloy, Emer McEvoy and sons Joe, Brendan, Aidan and Diarmuid, sisters Chrissie Cannon (Australia) Patricia Power (Birr) Margie Carey (Riverstown) Olive Duncan (Tullamore) and Carmel Connolly (Birr) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Jack Mathews - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, June 17 of Jack Mathews of Portarlington.



In Portlaoise Hospital, following many years of care in Oakdale Nursing Home. Loved and loving husband of the late Hazel, brother of the late Ron, much loved Dad of Gary and Sandra, grandad of Jean and Jamie, father-in-law of Maeve. Sadly missed by his family, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Oakdale Nursing Home, Porarlington on Monday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Service at 2.30pm on Tuesday in St. Paul's Church, Portarlington with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Andy Culliton - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, June 18 of Andy Culliton of Rearybeag, Rosenallis.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his family, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am and burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Maura Roche - Kilkenny and Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, June 16 of Maura Roche (née Byrne) of "Casa Rio", Lawcus, Stoneyford, Kilkenny and late of Ballacolla.



At her residence. She is mourned by her husband Anthony (Tony), her children Eimear, Colum and Ciaran, sisters Gay, Sheila and Monica, brothers John, Michael and Declan and Claire O'Sullivan (Colum's girlfriend), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and former Teacher colleagues in St. Stephen's De La Salle Primary School, Waterford.

Maura will repose at her residence from 3pm on Sunday with rosary at 9pm. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass in the Church of St. Brendan, Stoneyford to the adjoining cemetery.