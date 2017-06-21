Deaths in Laois - June 21, 2017

Paddy Hyland - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, June 20 of Paddy Hyland of Lucan and formerly of Portlaoise and Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath.

Peacefully in the care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Niall and Nick and a grandfather of Leon, Max, Olivia, Daniel, Áine, Ross and the late baby Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Marie-Therese and Kym, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday evening from 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery.

Lena McCann - Mountmellick

The death occurred on Monday, June 19 of Lena McCann (née Graham), of Garoon, Mountmellick, peacefully in the loving care of her husband Michael and her sister Stella, and her husband Michael Delaney in Stella and Michael's home in Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Lena reposes in the home of Stella and Michael, Wolfe Tone Street, from 2pm this Tuesday evening. Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Wednesday aii day. Removal at 6.20pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Paddy Culleton - Portlaoise and Ballyfin

The death took place on June 19 of Paddy Culleton, Pallas Big, Portlaoise and late of Clonagown, Ballyfin peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Paddy, loving husband and best friend of heartbroken Bonny. Dearly loved dad to Séan and Pauric. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother John, sister Agnus, daughters-in-law Magurite and Fiona, grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew and Eve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 6 pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8 pm. Funeral arriving at St Fintan’s Church, Ballyfin for 11 am Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Interment afterwards in Ballyfin Cemetery.

Seamus Connolly - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 18 of Seamus Connolly of Ash Grove, Mountmellick, and formerly of The Leap, Coolderry.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughters Anne O'Connor, Grainne Molloy, Emer McEvoy and sons Joe, Brendan, Aidan and Diarmuid, sisters Chrissie Cannon (Australia) Patricia Power (Birr) Margie Carey (Riverstown) Olive Duncan (Tullamore) and Carmel Connolly (Birr) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Monday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.