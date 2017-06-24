Deaths in Laois - June 24, 2017

Julia Nash - Wolfhill

The death took place on Friday, June 23 of Julia Nash of 13F Slatt Lower, The Swan, Wolfhill.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and daughter Sheila. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Margaret, sisters Bridgie and Peggy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law Peadar, adored grandchildren Darren, Alison, Eve and Faye, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Saturday, with Rosary at 9pm. Arriving at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Raymond Fitzpatrick - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, June 22 of Raymond (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Aughafan, Castletown.

Peacefully) at St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Thomas (Giggi) and Winnie. Deeply regretted by his loving son Adam, sister Mairead, brothers Kevin, Ger, Cyril and Ken, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown on Saturday from 4pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning at 10.15am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 10.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Br. Amedy Hayes - Castletown

The death took place on Thursday, June 22 of Br. Amedy Hayes of Miguel House, Castletown, and formerly of Rearcross and Kilconane, Norwood, Nenagh.

Passed away peacefully in Miguel House. Brother of the late Michael Hayes. Deeply regretted by his brother Martin (USA), nephews Seamus, John and Jim (USA), nieces Maura, Breda, Kay, Patsy, Madeline and Caroline (USA), grandnieces, grandnephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and confrere and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House on Saturday, from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Liturgy and Mass on Sunday at 2pm in Castletown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.