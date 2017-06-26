Deaths in Laois - June 26, 2017

Maureen Dunne - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, June 24 of Maureen Dunne (née Dalton) of Easter Hill, Portlaoise.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and dearly loved mother to Adrian. Deeply regretted by her family, daughter-in-law Lucy, brother, Paddy Dalton, sister Catherine Young, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Sunday evening, with removal at 7.15 pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyroan for 8pm. Funeral will proceed via Munny Cross and Easter Hill. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 am followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Patrick O'Hara - Ballinakill

The death took place on Saturday, June 24 of Patrick O'Hara of Masslough Meadows, Ballinakill.



In the loving care of the staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

James Duggan - Dublin and Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, June 23 of James Duggan of Clondalkin, Dublin and late of Mountrath and Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Beloved son of James and Sandra, and loving father of Cameron. Sadly missed by his fiancé Jessica, brothers David and Joseph, sister Sandra, grandparents, neices, nephews, aunts and uncles, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin, on Tuesday, arriving at 11.20am for 11.30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial at Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Wesley Sherwood - Clara and Portarlington

The death took place on Wednesday, June 21 of Wesley Sherwood of Maple Drive, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow and late of Clara, Co. Offaly and Portarlington.

Suddenly, in the loving care of the Staff of the Asgard Lodge Nursing Home Arklow. Husband of the late Patricia and brother of the late Richard (Dick). Sadly missed by his sons Nigel, Alistair and Roy, daughters-in-law Carol, Naomi and Lubnha, grandchildren Adam, Robin, Peter, Husna and Sulayman, sisters Harriette and Helen, brother Billy, sister-in-law Freda, brother-in-law Jack, cousin Victor, Joyce, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at His residence (Maple Drive) on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Monday in St. Mary's Church Bagenalstown at 2pm, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery Kilkenny.