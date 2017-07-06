Deaths in Laois - July 6, 2017

Fintan Dowling - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Fintan Dowling of Shandra Woods, Portarlington and Dublin.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his wife Debbie and children Solveig, Ingrid, Tara, Benjamin, Fintan and Heather.

Service in the People's Church 67A Pearse Street, Dublin on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for Service at 12.30pm.

Freda Fennelly - Stradbally

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Freda Fennelly (née McLoughlin) of Bawn House, Stradbally, and formerly Jamestown House, Jamestown, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally in her 92nd year surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Sadly missed by her sons John and Michael. Her sister Bab McLoughlin, daughter-in-laws Nuala and Mary. Loving grandmother to Johnny, Orla, Jack, David and Kevin. Freda's sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends

Reposing at her son Michael's residence, Bawn House, Stradbally at 5pm on Wednesday with recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at 12 noon on Thursday until 5pm, with family time thereafter. Removal Thursday evening at 6.45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Vicarstown for 7.30pm Prayers. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by Interment in Moyanna Cemetery.

Sean Keenan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Sean Keenan of 17 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge nursing home, Portlaoise. Husband of the late Claire. Sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 12.30 arriving at St Joseph's Church Mountmellick for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to St Joseph's cemetery.

Thomas Lewis - Emo

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Thomas (Tommy) Lewis of Morette, Emo.

At his residence. Predeceased by his parents John and Elizabeth and his brothers Michael, John and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret Malone (Enniscorthy), brothers, Bertie (Tullamore), Jimmy (New Inn Cross, Emo), Phil (The Heath, Portlaoise), Joe (Monasterevin), Wally (Ballybrittas), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives

Removal this Wednesday evening at 6.50pm, arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Emo, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and burial immediately afterwards in the burial grounds of Church of the Assumption, The Heath.