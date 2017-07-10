Deaths in Laois - July 10, 2017

Mary Condron - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Friday, July 7 of Mary (May) Condron of Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sheila (Australia), brother-in-law Ivan, nephew, niece, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Saturday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8.30pm. Removal this Sunday morning at 9am to the Pike of Rushall Church arriving at 9.15am for Funeral Mass at 9.30am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katherine Olive Dooley - Mountrath



The death took place on Friday, July 7 of Katherine Olive Dooley (née Larkin) of St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath and late of of Garrifin, Camross, and Glenbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughters Marie, Catherine, Frances, Margaret, and Carmel, sisters and brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this Friday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 5.30pm to St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by Burial in The Old Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Bridget Dunphy - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, July 6 of Bridget Dunphy (née Doherty) of Graiguegarron, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Bridget. Predeceased by her husband Patrick and her brother Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughters Margaret, Kay, Anne, Mary and Therese, sons Aengus, Brendan, Pat and Cathal, sisters Peg, Anne, Kay, Theresa and Betty, brothers Charlie and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Friday with Rosary at 9.30pm on Saturday. Removal on Sunday morning to The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Fintan Dowling - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Fintan Dowling of Shandra Woods, Portarlington and Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Sadly missed by his wife Debbie and children Solveig, Ingrid, Tara, Benjamin, Fintan and Heather.

Service in the People's Church 67A Pearse Street, Dublin on Saturday morning at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium for Service at 12.30pm.