Deaths in Laois - July 11, 2017

Mary Brophy - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 10 of Mary (Molly) Brophy (née Birney) of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and Staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Mary and Martina, son Billy, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath from 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday evening with rosary in the funeral home both evenings at 9pm. Removal this Thursday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. (Travelling via Forest and Woodbrook).

Sadie Cliffedale - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 9 of Sadie (Sally) Cliffedale (née Kavanagh) of Ballymorris, Portarlington.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sandra, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.20pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.

Mary Condron - Pike of Rushall

The death took place on Friday, July 7 of Mary (May) Condron of Ballytarsna, Pike of Rushall.

Peacefully, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Sheila (Australia), brother-in-law Ivan, nephew, niece, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath, this Saturday evening from 6pm with rosary in the funeral home at 8.30pm. Removal this Sunday morning at 9am to the Pike of Rushall Church arriving at 9.15am for Funeral Mass at 9.30am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Katherine Olive Dooley - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 7 of Katherine Olive Dooley (née Larkin) of St. Fintan's Terrace, Mountrath and late of of Garrifin, Camross, and Glenbrook, Ballyroan.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving son Michael, daughters Marie, Catherine, Frances, Margaret, and Carmel, sisters and brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home this Friday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday evening at 5.30pm to St Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11.30am followed by Burial in The Old Cemetery, Abbeyleix.



