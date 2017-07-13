Deaths in Laois - July 13, 2017

Catherine Lawlor - Dublin and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, July 12 of Catherine (Kathleen) Lawlor (née Molloy) of Bunting Road, Walkinstown, Dublin and formerly of Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the care of all the Staff of TLC Nursing Home, Santry. Beloved wife of the late George. She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter June, sons John and Bernard, son-in-law PJ, daughters-in-law Rose and Brigid, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at TLC Nursing Home, Santry, on Friday evening, July 14, from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 15th July, at 10am at the Church of the Assumption of the BVM, Walkinstown, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please.

James Corcoran - Rosenallis and Tullamore

The death took place on Monday, July 10 of James (Jamesie) Corcoran of Derrygrogan, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly and formerly Nutgrove, Rosenallis.

Cattle Dealer. Predeceased by his sister Sarah Coffey, Derryguile, Mountmellick and brothers Michael and John. Deeply regretted by his wife Anne (nee Flanagan) Droughill, Portarlington, daughter Teresa Corcoran Butler, son-in-law Paddy, brothers Pat and Alo, sisters Betty (Coffey) and Anne (Usher, Mayo), grandchildren Sean, Paul and Emma, uncle Michael Nerney, Vicarstown, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home from 11am on Tuesday with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon to St Brigid's Church Rosenallis for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, Burial afterwards in St. Brigid's Cemetery Rosenallis.



Mary Brophy - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 10 of Mary (Molly) Brophy (née Birney) of Woodbrook, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the care of the Matron and Staff at St. Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Predeceased by her husband Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann, Mary and Martina, son Billy, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath from 5pm on Tuesday and Wednesday evening with rosary in the funeral home both evenings at 9pm. Removal this Thursday morning at 10.45am to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath. (Travelling via Forest and Woodbrook).

Sadie Cliffedale - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 9 of Sadie (Sally) Cliffedale (née Kavanagh) of Ballymorris, Portarlington.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sandra, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Wednesday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.20pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's cemetery.