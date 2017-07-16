Deaths in Laois - July 16, 2017

Mary Fennelly - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, July 16 of Mary Fennelly (née Ward) of Cuddagh, Castletown.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick).

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Marria (Gilligan) and Cathriona (Clooney), sons-in-law Tom and John, grandchildren Jessica, Elisha, Jamie and Sophie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later

Margaret White - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 15 of Margaret (Peg) White (née Whelan) of Moore Street, Rathdowney.

Peacefully, at Villa Marie nursing home, Roscrea. Margaret (Peg). Predeceased by her mother May, her sisters Ber and Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, her sisters Sammy, Agnes and Betty and her brother Tom, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Sunday evening from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral prayers on Monday evening at 6.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.