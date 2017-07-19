Deaths in Laois - July 19, 2017

Padraig Scully - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 17 of Padraig Scully of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Brigid. Deeply regretted by his family Seamus, Geraldine, Mary and Fergus, his sister Mary Brennan, grandchildren Fiach, David, Brion, Thomas, Cormac, Caelinn and Saorla, sons-in-law Gerard and Steve, daughter-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later in the week.

Mary Hartford - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 17 of Mary Hartford (née Brophy) of Marian Ave, Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Mary, beloved wife of John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Gertie, brother Ned, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Tuesday evening with removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday followed by interment in Durrow Cemetery.



Mary Fennelly - Castletown

The death took place on Sunday, July 16 of Mary Fennelly (née Ward) of Cuddagh, Castletown.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mick).

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, Marria (Gilligan) and Cathriona (Clooney), sons-in-law Tom and John, grandchildren Jessica, Elisha, Jamie and Sophie, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cuddagh. Rosary in the house this Monday evening at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St. Edmund's Church Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Castletown.

Dr. Hugh Maguire - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 15 of Dr. Hugh Maguire of Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Helen and infant son Brian. Sadly missed by his loving children, Hugh, David, and Helen. sister Eileen, brother-in- law Jack, daughters-in-law, Derval and Bernadette, grandchildren, Louise, Fionn, Hugh and Brian, Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Assumption The Heath at 11am. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Pauls cemetery Portlaoise.