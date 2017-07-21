Deaths in Laois - July 21, 2017

Phil O'Keeffe - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, July 20 of Phil O'Keeffe of 'Ardmóna', Cork Rd., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. After an illness borne with dignity and fortitude, Phil (Philo), dearly loved husband of Maureen and cherished father to Antoinette and Claire and adored grandfather to Sarah and the late Kate. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law Tom Prendergast and Brian Rigney, his brother Barry, sister-in-law, Pauline, nephews, nieces, extended family, large circle of friends, and former colleagues in An Garda.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. Interment will follow afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Margaret Corcoran - Portarlington and Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, July 19 of Margaret Corcoran (née Byrne) of Tinnakill, Clonmoylan, Portarlington and Mountmellick.



Retired Staff Officer Laois Vocational Education Committee. Deeply regretted by her husband Mattie, sisters Frances Kelly (Dublin), Carol McAuley (Mountmellick), Cathy Harding (Leitrim), Clare Terri (Kent), Rita Vidal (France), Aunt Mary Ryan (Thurles), nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in her home from 6pm on Thursday evening. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Friday from 2pm. Removal at 6.15pm to St. Joseph's Church Mountmellick arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick.



Elizabeth Burke - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, July 19 of Elizabeth (Lil) Burke (née Dollard) of Shannon Street, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tim and mother of the late Mary (Kelly). Deeply regretted by her loving son Seamus, daughters Philomena (Stack) Clonreher, and Lillian, Dublin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Mary Theresa, sons-in-law Eamonn and Brian, sister Phyllis (Gorman), nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her son Seamus' home (Shannon Street) from 7pm this Wednesday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 4pm at the funeral home with Removal at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Paddy Delaney - Portlaoise and Timahoe

The death took place on Tuesday, July 18 of Paddy (James) Delaney of 52 Marian Ave, Portlaoise and Timahoe.

Former Milkman. Beloved husband of the late Patsy and much loved father of Bríd Elizabeth, Geraldine and Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends

Reposing at his home this Thursday with rosary recital at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in SS Peter & Paul's Church at 10am. Interment afterwards in SS Peter & Paul's Cemetery.

Padraig Scully - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 17 of Padraig Scully of Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Brigid. Deeply regretted by his family Seamus, Geraldine, Mary and Fergus, his sister Mary Brennan, grandchildren Fiach, David, Brion, Thomas, Cormac, Caelinn and Saorla, sons-in-law Gerard and Steve, daughter-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in The Funeral Home on Saturday at 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.