Deaths in Laois - July 23, 2017

Sean Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Sean Horan of Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Sean (Horan Coach Hire) died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg, daughter Adriene, sons William John and Jason Pio. Sadly missed by his sons John, Patrick and David, daughters Mary, Margaret and Julie. his adored 9 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home on Saturday from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm, Sunday from 12noon until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick.

Carmel Molloy - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Carmel Molloy of 6 The Mill, Stradbally.

Passed away peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her family, son Andy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildern, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Carmel will repose at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 3pm on Monday with gathering of family and friends for recital of The Rosary at 8pm on Monday night. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at the Church of The Sacred Heart at 12 noon with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.