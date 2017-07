Deaths in Laois - July 25, 2017

Eamon Hutchinson - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, July 23 of Eamon Hutchinson of Erkindale Drive and formerly Moyne Estate, Durrow.



Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his brother Tom and deeply regretted by his brother P.J and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home with Rosary on Monday 24th July at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday from Brookhaven at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Trinity Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John McCormack - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 23 of John (Grover) McCormack of North Circular Road, Dublin, and formerly Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, following a long illness borne with dignity. Beloved son of Monica and the late Charles, sadly missed by his siblings Gerald, Charles, Bill, James, Oliver, Gigi, Sarah, Monica, Maria-Rosario, Fran, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 3pm on Wednesday, and again on Thursday, with family present from 11.30am to 1.30pm, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, followed by Cremation at 2.30pm at Glasnevin Crematorium on Thursday.

Martin Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Martin Fitzpatrick of Patrick Street, Mountrath and formerly Forest, Mountrath.

At his home. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Alice McRedmond - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, July 24 of Alice McRedmond (née Conroy) of Clarahill, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Predeceased by her daughter Cathy and son Pat. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Breda and Sadie, sons Noel, Michael, Thomas and David, grandchildren Grainne, Ronan, Niamh and Gearóid, great-granddaughter Clodagh, sisters Mary and Brighid, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Maura, sons-in-law Pat, Michael and Ger, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Monday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday, arriving to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Niall Farrell - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 23 of Niall Farrell of Portarlington and Raheny, Dublin.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oghill Nursing Home Monasterevin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 8pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.30am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Sean Horan - Mountmellick

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Sean Horan of Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Sean (Horan Coach Hire) died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Peg, daughter Adriene, sons William John and Jason Pio. Sadly missed by his sons John, Patrick and David, daughters Mary, Margaret and Julie. his adored 9 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and large circle of friends.

Reposing at the home on Saturday from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm, Sunday from 12noon until Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Monday to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery Mountmellick.

Carmel Molloy - Stradbally

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Carmel Molloy of 6 The Mill, Stradbally.

Passed away peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her family, son Andy, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildern, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Carmel will repose at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally from 3pm on Monday with gathering of family and friends for recital of The Rosary at 8pm on Monday night. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at the Church of The Sacred Heart at 12 noon with interment to follow in Oakvale Cemetery.