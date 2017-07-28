Deaths in Laois - July 28, 2017

Daniel Deffew - Kildare and Portlaoise

The death has taken place of of Daniel Deffew of Maryville, Kildare Town and formerly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary there at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Eamon Hutchinson - Durrow

The death took place on Sunday, July 23 of Eamon Hutchinson of Erkindale Drive and formerly Moyne Estate, Durrow.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his brother Tom and deeply regretted by his brother P.J and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Brookhaven Nursing Home with Rosary on Monday 24th July at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday from Brookhaven at 10.30am to the Church of the Holy Trinity Durrow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

John McCormack - Dublin and Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 23 of John (Grover) McCormack of North Circular Road, Dublin, and formerly Dublin Road, Portlaoise.

In the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, following a long illness borne with dignity. Beloved son of Monica and the late Charles, sadly missed by his siblings Gerald, Charles, Bill, James, Oliver, Gigi, Sarah, Monica, Maria-Rosario, Fran, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 3pm on Wednesday, and again on Thursday, with family present from 11.30am to 1.30pm, in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, followed by Cremation at 2.30pm at Glasnevin Crematorium on Thursday.

Martin Fitzpatrick - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, July 22 of Martin Fitzpatrick of Patrick Street, Mountrath and formerly Forest, Mountrath.

At his home. Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath on Tuesday evening from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30pm to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.