Deaths in Laois - July 31, 2017

Sarah Jane Patterson - Meath and Laois

The death took place on Friday, July 28 of Sarah Jane (Jean) Patterson (née Emerson) of Mooneystown, Drumconrath, Meath, Monaghan and Laois.



Peacefully, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband David. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son David, daughters Connie and Corrina, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to St. David's Church, Syddan, arriving for Funeral Service at 2.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Drumconrath Cemetery.

Tom Forde - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, July 28 of Tom Forde of Acragar, Mountmellick, and formerly Killmore, Co. Galway.

Retired Eircom Employee. Deeply regretted by his wife Essie, daughter Liz Whelan (Portarlington), sons John, Joe (Cork), Paul, Ger and Marty, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mary, Deirdre, Eileen, Catherine and Brenda, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, former work colleagues, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Moloneys Funeral Home from 8pm this Friday evening, Recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Saturday from 4.30pm. Removal at 5.45pm to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Daniel Deffew - Kildare and Portlaoise

The death has taken place of of Daniel Deffew of Maryville, Kildare Town and formerly of St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Tuesday with Rosary there at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.