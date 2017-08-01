Deaths in Laois - August 1, 2017

Patrick J. Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 31 of Patrick J Comerford of Mountmellick.

Died suddenly in his home on Monday, July 31st. Deeply regretted by his family neighbors and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 5.45pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Michael Kennedy - Meath and Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 29 of Michael Kennedy of 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Meath and formerly of Rathdowney.

Retired teacher. Died suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John, Michael and Stephen, daughter Jacinta, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Kamilla, granddaughters Aoife, Ciara and Rachel, his brother Tom and sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later

Sarah Jane Patterson - Meath and Laois

The death took place on Friday, July 28 of Sarah Jane (Jean) Patterson (née Emerson) of Mooneystown, Drumconrath, Meath, Monaghan and Laois.

Peacefully, in her 101st year. Predeceased by her husband David. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son David, daughters Connie and Corrina, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home. Removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to St. David's Church, Syddan, arriving for Funeral Service at 2.30 pm. Burial afterwards in Drumconrath Cemetery.