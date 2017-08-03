Funeral details announced for Abbeyleix teenager who died in Tipperary crash

The funeral will take place this weekend of the Laois born teenager who died in a car accident in Tipperary.

Adam Case, aged 16, was originally from Abbeyleix but had recently been living in Shinrone, Co Offaly.

The single vehicle fatal road traffic collision occurred at Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3.45pm.

The car in which Adam was a rear seat passenger collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Adam's remains repose at his home in Derrinclare, Shinrone on Thursday and Friday. Removal will take place to St Kieran's Church of Ireland Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for 2pm service with burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.