Deaths in Laois - August 3, 2017

Teresa Doheny - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Teresa Doheny (née Duggan) of 32 Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Tom, and her twin brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, devoted mother to Shane, Tara, Aoife, Amy and Niall, grandchildren Aaron, Ella and baby Jake, Mother Mary, brother Tom, sisters Mary and Catherine, father-in-law Jack, mother-in-law Peg, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday evening from 6pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Joseph Jacob - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, July 31 of Joseph Jacob of Kyle, Durrow.

Suddenly. Former employee of Glanbia. Husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son Gerard, extended family Tadgh and Jerry, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence recital of the Rosary at 9pm this Thursday evening. Removal on Friday evening at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick J. Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 31 of Patrick J Comerford of Mountmellick.

Died suddenly in his home on Monday, July 31st. Deeply regretted by his family neighbors and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 5.45pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Michael Kennedy - Meath and Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 29 of Michael Kennedy of 47 Willow Avenue, Avondale, Trim, Meath and formerly of Rathdowney.

Retired teacher. Died suddenly at home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons John, Michael and Stephen, daughter Jacinta, son-in-law Eddie, daughter-in-law Kamilla, granddaughters Aoife, Ciara and Rachel, his brother Tom and sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning leaving his residence at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltale Cemetery.

