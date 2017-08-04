Deaths in Laois - August 4, 2017

Fiona Bergin - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Thursday, August 3 of Fiona Bergin (née Webber) of 41 The Fairways, Abbeyleix, and Cavan and Tipperary.

Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Brian, sons Matthew and Daniel, daughter Natalia, father Brian, mother Margaret, sisters Alison and Roisin, all the extended Bergin and Webber families and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Abbeyleix.

Baby Eoin Harris - Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, August 2 of Baby Eoin Harris of Birchgrove, Portlaoise.

Peacefully at Temple St. Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Baby Eoin Rory. Loving child to heartbroken parents, Rory and Olivia and dearly loved brother to Diana, Kevin, Keziah and Desmond. Beautiful and adored grandchild of Christine, grandson to Jovan and Gerard. Lovingly remembered by his uncles Bernie, Eddie, and aunts, Niamh and India and all his cousins and relatives in Uganda.

Reposing at his family residence from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Mass of the Holy Angels will be celebrated at 1pm on Saturday in SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Teresa Doheny - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 2 of Teresa Doheny (née Duggan) of 32 Kiln Lane, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Tom, and her twin brother Martin. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, devoted mother to Shane, Tara, Aoife, Amy and Niall, grandchildren Aaron, Ella and baby Jake, Mother Mary, brother Tom, sisters Mary and Catherine, father-in-law Jack, mother-in-law Peg, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday evening from 6pm, with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Joseph Jacob - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, July 31 of Joseph Jacob of Kyle, Durrow.

Suddenly. Former employee of Glanbia. Husband of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Marie, son Gerard, extended family Tadgh and Jerry, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence recital of the Rosary at 9pm this Thursday evening. Removal on Friday evening at 6.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick J. Comerford - Mountmellick

The death took place on Monday, July 31 of Patrick J Comerford of Mountmellick.

Died suddenly in his home on Monday, July 31st. Deeply regretted by his family neighbors and friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 5.45pm to St. Joseph's Church arriving for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.







