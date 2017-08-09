Deaths in Laois - August 9, 2017

Gary Timms - Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Garry Timms of Longford Lane, Camross.



Beloved husband of the late Helen and much loved father of Dawn and Gill. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Dewi, grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

Kathleen Maher - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Kathleen Maher (née Bowe) of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.

In her 90th year. Peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her infant daughter Ann Rita, her daughter-in-law Emer and son-in-law Dennis. Sadly missed by her family Michael, Mary (Condren), John, Brigid (O'Driscoll), Catherine (Mulcahy) and Bill, sons in law Paddy, Denis and Philip, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Mary Kate, Kieran, Seán, Aisling, Lizzie, Fiona, Niamh, Florence, Hugh, Áine, Ailís and Conor, sisters-in-law Sr. M. Elizabeth, Judy, Maura and Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home with rosary at 9pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Una Heffernan - Kildare and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Una Heffernan (née Ryan) of Grey Abbey Road, Kildare Town and late of Mountrath.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, sons Edward and Paul, sister Ita, brother Danny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Frank Grumley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 4 of Frank Grumley of Maclone, Rosenallis, Mountmellick.

Peacefulky, in The Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Predeceased by his son Patrick (Ramelton, Donegal) and infant daughter Joan. Deeply regretted by Eileen and his sons and daughters, Caroline, Eddie, Ann, Breda and Frank, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives, friends and former work colleagues at Laois County Council.

Frank will repose in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Marys Church, Clonaghadoo. Burial after in St Mary's Cemetery.