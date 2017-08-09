Funeral details of Portarlington car crash victim announced

The funeral details of Daniel Delaney, who died as a result of a car crash at Kilmullen, Portarlington last Monday morning have been announced.

The 22-year old man from Cloncarlin, Monasterevin was training for the Defence Forces.

He is deeply regretted by his loving mother Brigid, father John, sisters Amy and Anna, Paddy, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Daniel will repose at his mother Brigid's home in Cloncarlin, Monasterevin on Wednesday evening from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal will take place on Thursday morning arriving at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for 1pm funeral Mass followed by burial to Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcormac.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Road Victims Association. The house is private on Thursday morning.