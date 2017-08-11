Deaths in Laois - August 11, 2017

Br. Thomas Durnin - Castletown

The death took place on Wednesday, August 9 of Br. Thomas Durnin of Miguel House, Castletown, and formerly of Ardee, Co. Louth.

Peacefully, in Miguel House, Castletown. Deeply regretted by his brothers Kevin and Brendan, sister Patricia, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, confreres and staff of Miguel House.

Reposing in Miguel House this Thursday. Funeral liturgy and Mass on Friday at 2pm in Castletown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Community Cemetery, Castletown.

Josephine Donlon - Longford and Portlaoise

The death took place on Wednesday, August 9 of Josephine Donlon (née Benson) of Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly of Athlone and Portlaoise.

Peacefully in the care of the management and staff of Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown. Beloved wife of the late James. Sadly missed by her sons Niall Val and Freddy, her brother Terence, and sisters Irene (Kenna) Patty (Murray), Attracta (Salmon) and Valerie (McGee), her daughters-in-law Bridget Evelyn and Helen, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all other relatives and dear friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Friday from 5.30pm with evening prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday in St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Paddy Connolly - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Paddy Connolly of Doolagh, Portarlington.

Late of E.S.B. Died at St Vincent's Hospital, Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother Tommy, sisters Una,Margaret and Ann, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Thursday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 11.15am traveling via Doolagh arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gary Timms - Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Garry Timms of Longford Lane, Camross.

Beloved husband of the late Helen and much loved father of Dawn and Gill. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Dewi, grandchildren, extended family relatives and friends.

Creamation to take place on Thursday, at 2pm in Mount Jerome crematorium.

Kathleen Maher - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Kathleen Maher (née Bowe) of Johnstown Glebe, Rathdowney.

In her 90th year. Peacefully. Predeceased by her husband Mick, her infant daughter Ann Rita, her daughter-in-law Emer and son-in-law Dennis. Sadly missed by her family Michael, Mary (Condren), John, Brigid (O'Driscoll), Catherine (Mulcahy) and Bill, sons in law Paddy, Denis and Philip, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Mary Kate, Kieran, Seán, Aisling, Lizzie, Fiona, Niamh, Florence, Hugh, Áine, Ailís and Conor, sisters-in-law Sr. M. Elizabeth, Judy, Maura and Mary Ellen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home with rosary at 9pm on Wednesday. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Una Heffernan - Kildare and Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, August 8 of Una Heffernan (née Ryan) of Grey Abbey Road, Kildare Town and late of Mountrath.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, sons Edward and Paul, sister Ita, brother Danny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.