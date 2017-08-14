Deaths in Laois - August 14, 2017

Martin Flanagan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, August 12 of Martin Flanagan of Skerry, Rosenallis.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Deeply regretted by his wife Marian, his daughters Amy, Ella and Bronagh, his son Conor, mother in law Ann, his sisters Bidget and Eilish, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Sunday from 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at 12 noon on Monday to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. House private on Monday. Family flowers only.

Paudge Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 11 of Padge Conroy of Bay Road, Mountmellick.



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Retired Bord Na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and family Jerome, Anthony, Majella, Sharon, John, Paul and Darren, grandchildren great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Mary and Kellie, sisters Mary (Duggan) and Nancy, neighbours, relatives former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers in the funeral home on Sunday morning at 11am with removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Heather Sharma - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 29 of Elizabeth Heather Sharma (née Murray) of Georgetown, Guyana and formerly of Kilmurry Rectory, Shinrone and Rathdowney.

In the Royal Trinity Hospice, Clapham, London, following a short illness. Predeceased by her daughter Vijai. Deeply regretted by her husband Deen, children, Gayatri and Davendra, brother John, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, relatives and many friends. Funeral has taken place in London. A memorial service will be held in St. Mary's Church, Shinrone on Sunday 27th August at 3pm.















