Deaths in Laois - August 18, 2017

Pat Cooney, Portlaoise & Camross

The death has occurred of Pat Conney (née Moore), Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise and late of Mounthall, Camross, Co. Laois. Pat died 16th August 2017, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Gregory and Glen, brother Dan, sisters Kathleen and Gabriel, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving to St. Fergal's Church Camross on Saturday, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian O'Reilly, Beechfield, Portlaoise

The death occurred of Brian O'Reilly, Beechfield, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise on August 17. Brian died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Brian, beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved father to Niamh, Siobhán, and Gráinne and loving granddad to Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Sally and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law and partners Brian, Ros, and Aaron, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5 pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 1 pm Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. House private on Saturday morning please.





Owen Dunne Ballyfin, Co Laois & Geashill, Co Offaly

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 16 of Owen Dunne, Kilcavan, Geashill, Co Offaly formerly of Rossmore Ballyfin.

Brian died Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita and family Ann Marie O'Hanlon (Portlaoise), Rita Sheehan (Wexford), Edward (Australia) and Owen (Kilcavan), sons-in-law Paddy and Larry, daughters-in-law Sarah and Ciara, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.



Anastasia Rigney, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday 15th August of Ansastatia Rigney (née Fitzpatrick) Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois.



Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Sadie, sister Kathleen Dooley, sister-in-law Phil, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in Ballaghmore Church for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Edward Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 15 of Edward (Ned) Doherty of Oldham, Lancashire, and formerly of Knockiel, Rathdowney.

Sadly mourned by his family in England and his brothers Jim and Pat, his sister Breda, sisters-in-law Nancy and Margaret, brother-in-law Peter, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celeberated in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Wednesday August 16th at 12 noon followed by burial of ashes in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Robert Griffith - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 13 of Robert (Bob) Griffith of Ballymacken, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters, grandchild Olga and her husband Pat, great-grandchildren Aaron, Cian and Leah, sister Sadie, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally this Monday evening with prayers at 8pm. Service in St. Peter's Church, Portlaoise at 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Flanagan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, August 12 of Martin Flanagan of Skerry, Rosenallis.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Deeply regretted by his wife Marian, his daughters Amy, Ella and Bronagh, his son Conor, mother in law Ann, his sisters Bidget and Eilish, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Sunday from 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at 12 noon on Monday to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. House private on Monday. Family flowers only.

Paudge Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 11 of Padge Conroy of Bay Road, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Retired Bord Na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and family Jerome, Anthony, Majella, Sharon, John, Paul and Darren, grandchildren great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Mary and Kellie, sisters Mary (Duggan) and Nancy, neighbours, relatives former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers in the funeral home on Sunday morning at 11am with removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery