Deaths in Laois - August 20, 2017

Ben Hilliard, Clonaslee

The death occurred of Benjamin George (Ben) Hilliard Shraduff Glebe, Clonaslee, Co Laois on Friday, August 18.



Died peacefully. Predeacesed by his wife Helen. He will be sadly missed by his nephews Tom, Geodfrey and Andrew, sisters-in-law Tess and Madge, brothers-in law Paddy and Pete, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Mary Charles, Ballickmoyler / Oxford, England

The death has occurred of Mary Charles (née Brennan) 2 Marshall Road, Oxford, England and formerly of Ashfield, Ballickmoyler who died on August, 17, suddenly at her brother Tom’s residence.

Beloved wife of Hugh, much loved mother of Karen, Madeline and Hugh Francis and cherished sister of Tom, Mick, Paul, Sean and Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Craig, Georgina, Emily, Amelia, Hugh and Siena, great granddaughter Clara, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and dearest friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow from 3pm on Sunday with Prayers at 8p.m. Mary’s remains will then be repatriated to England and funeral arrangements in England will follow shortly.

Brigid Fleming, The Swan

The death occurred of Brigid Fleming (née Heerey) 7 The Swan, Wolfhill, Laois / Abbeylara, Longford on Saturday, August 19.



Mother of the late Mary and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Andy, daughter Marcella, sons Timothy and Andrew, sons-in-law John and Sean, daughter-in-law Roisin, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 8pm on Saturday with Rosary at 9pm. Rosary on Sunday evening at 9pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Wolfhill for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maura Sheeran Jacob, Abbeyleix



The death occurred of Maura Sheeran Jacob (née Kavanagh) Balladine, Abbeyleix, Co Laois on Friday, August 18.



Formerly of Graceswood, she died peacefully in St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted by her loving son Joe, sisters Peg, Sadie and Sheila, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Adoration Chapel adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 4 pm on Saturday. Removal at 7pm to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Cooney, Portlaoise & Camross

The death has occurred of Pat Conney (née Moore), Hawthorn Drive, Portlaoise and late of Mounthall, Camross, Co. Laois. Pat died 16th August 2017, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Gregory and Glen, brother Dan, sisters Kathleen and Gabriel, her 5 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Arriving to St. Fergal's Church Camross on Saturday, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian O'Reilly, Beechfield, Portlaoise

The death occurred of Brian O'Reilly, Beechfield, Mountmellick Rd., Portlaoise on August 17. Brian died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Brian, beloved husband of Ann and dearly loved father to Niamh, Siobhán, and Gráinne and loving granddad to Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Sally and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law and partners Brian, Ros, and Aaron, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 5 pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 1 pm Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. House private on Saturday morning please.





Owen Dunne Ballyfin, Co Laois & Geashill, Co Offaly

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 16 of Owen Dunne, Kilcavan, Geashill, Co Offaly formerly of Rossmore Ballyfin.

Brian died Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita and family Ann Marie O'Hanlon (Portlaoise), Rita Sheehan (Wexford), Edward (Australia) and Owen (Kilcavan), sons-in-law Paddy and Larry, daughters-in-law Sarah and Ciara, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Owen will repose in his home on Saturday from 4pm with Recital of The Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Clonaghadoo on Sunday morning for 10.30am Mass. Burial after in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning before the removal please.



Anastasia Rigney, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Tuesday 15th August of Ansastatia Rigney (née Fitzpatrick) Ballinla, Ballaghmore, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois.



Deeply regretted by her loving son Michael, daughter-in-law Sadie, sister Kathleen Dooley, sister-in-law Phil, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence on Wednesday evening from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in Ballaghmore Church for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Edward Doherty - Rathdowney

The death took place on Saturday, July 15 of Edward (Ned) Doherty of Oldham, Lancashire, and formerly of Knockiel, Rathdowney.

Sadly mourned by his family in England and his brothers Jim and Pat, his sister Breda, sisters-in-law Nancy and Margaret, brother-in-law Peter, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A memorial Mass will be celeberated in the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney on Wednesday August 16th at 12 noon followed by burial of ashes in Rathdowney Local Cemetery.

Robert Griffith - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, August 13 of Robert (Bob) Griffith of Ballymacken, Portlaoise.



Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters, grandchild Olga and her husband Pat, great-grandchildren Aaron, Cian and Leah, sister Sadie, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally this Monday evening with prayers at 8pm. Service in St. Peter's Church, Portlaoise at 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Flanagan - Rosenallis

The death took place on Saturday, August 12 of Martin Flanagan of Skerry, Rosenallis.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family. Deeply regretted by his wife Marian, his daughters Amy, Ella and Bronagh, his son Conor, mother in law Ann, his sisters Bidget and Eilish, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in his home on Sunday from 4pm with recital of the Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arriving at 12 noon on Monday to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Rosenallis. House private on Monday. Family flowers only.

Paudge Conroy - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 11 of Padge Conroy of Bay Road, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Retired Bord Na Mona employee. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary and family Jerome, Anthony, Majella, Sharon, John, Paul and Darren, grandchildren great-grandchild, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Mary and Kellie, sisters Mary (Duggan) and Nancy, neighbours, relatives former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Saturday from 7pm. Recital of the rosary at 9pm. Funeral prayers in the funeral home on Sunday morning at 11am with removal at 11.45am to St. Joseph's Church, arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery